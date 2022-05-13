ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT warns Texans to conserve power this weekend after six generation facilities go offline

By Dan Carson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to turn off large appliances and avoid cranking their air conditioning this weekend, according to a new press release. ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones issued a statement late Friday afternoon warning of "record demand" expected over the weekend and...

'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
AUSTIN, TX
How to keep cool in the Texas heat

AUSTIN, Texas — With the hottest week of the year coming up, many are already looking for ways to cool off. Charlie Mahoney is from Minnesota. He moved to Central Texas about two years ago, and adjusting to the heat hasn't been easy. "It's quite a contrast," said Mahoney,...
AUSTIN, TX
A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a big state, and there's no denying that there's a lot to see and do here. However, it's also worth noting that Texas is a very diverse state, with a lot of different cultures and landscapes to explore. From the bustling metropolis of Houston to the quiet beauty of the Hill Country, there really is something for everyone in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Texas

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
TEXAS STATE
Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of North Texas until 1 a.m.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A complex of storms has developed in Eastern Oklahoma ahead of a cold front and is working its way towards the Red River.The current Severe thunderstorm warning is for large hail to 2" in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts.These storms will move into our NE counties and continue the threat of large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties along the Red River until 1am.The SPC keeps the strongest storms tracking east of I-35 and north of I-20.  A couple of the models also have the storms following that path, but they are also slower and behind on the current storms locations.The NAM seems to be handling them the best right now.And it brings the storms further west, moving them through Collin, Denton and Dallas counties.We will continue to monitor their progress.Unfortunately, this doesn't bode well for our viewing of the Lunar Eclipse.And in case you didn't hear, we set a new temperature record today!We have another hot week on the way.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas Favorite Weather Man is in Need of Your Prayers

I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Born and raised in Lindale, lived in Tyler for about 20 years. One constant through my years in East Texas has been KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto. With the exception of a few years, he has always been the weather man I remember giving the daily forecast or informing us about severe weather moving through the area. That's why I was sad to hear the news on Friday, May 13 that Mark had suffered a stroke.
LINDALE, TX
Sessions makes town hall stop in West

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texans spent their Saturday getting an update from Washington D.C. during a town hall hosted by Congressman Pete Sessions. Around 20 people went to the West Community Center, most of which were supporters of his. Sessions even received a small gift from the local Boy Scouts troop.
WEST, TX

