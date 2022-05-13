ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurses travel to Nashville for Vaught sentencing

By Jason Lamb
 3 days ago
Nurses from across the country were watching the judge's decision to sentence former nurse Radonda Vaught to three years of supervised probation, and dozens of them showed up in Nashville to hear the judge read her sentencing decision.

Several of those nurses said they took the case personally, saying any one of those nurses could have ended up in the position Vaught did.

Many of those nurses had showed up early Friday morning, hours before the hearing even started in support of RaDonda Vaught.

While many nurses said today was a win, with perhaps the most lenient sentence for Vaught possible, they're worried about the future of the nursing profession, given that criminal charges came down in this case in the first place.

"I am so grateful she won’t be going to prison, but I'm terrified for our career and what our future looks like," one nurse said. "Today we won by not putting a nurse in prison, but we failed because we still lost a nurse and we’re losing more."

