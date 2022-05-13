ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

High School Huddle: McQuaid’s ace shines, Pittsford girls lax rises

By AJ Feldman, Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LQqz_0fda2m5C00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The final week of the spring regular season is here and the action is heating up just as much as the weather. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones break it all down in this week’s episode of the High School Huddle.

0:00-4:25- AJ and Carl have their usual weather chat, talk about AJ’s round of golf at Oak Hill as well as a new fantasy football punishment that could start sweeping the nation.

4:25-13:10- Pittsford girls lacrosse picked up some big wins to assert themselves in Class A while McQuaid’s Will Taylor pitched a gem at Frontier Field, they’re our teams of the week.

13:10-19:35- Wayne boys lacrosse and Rush-Henrietta softball are starting to peak at the right time, they’re out under the radar teams.

19:35-25:15- Carl and AJ share their games of the week while AJ gets visited by an unexpected guest that he has to dispose of (21:25).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

McQuaid’s Will Taylor is Player of the Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When you throw a no-hitter under the bright lights at Frontier field, you’ll be sure to pop up on our radar. Will Taylor from McQuaid is our player of the week. Last Tuesday in the Knights 8-0 win over Fairport, the Wofford commit had eight strikeouts and just one walk to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Cortland Red Dragons win 37th SUNYAC Baseball Title

OSWEGO, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Tournament MVP Danny Coleman (Saratoga Springs) homered and drove in four runs as second-seeded Cortland defeated third-seeded Brockport, 12-9, to win the 2022 SUNYAC Baseball championship at Oswego’s Laker Field. Cortland (33-10), ranked 12th nationally in Division III, finished 3-0 in the double-elimination...
CORTLAND, NY
News 8 WROC

RNY FC rolls past Inter Miami CF II

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester New York F.C. (RNY FC) defeated Inter Miami CF II 4-1 at home Saturday for the team’s second straight victory in MLS NEXT Pro play. Playing on the turf at MCC, RNY FC established control early with two goals in the first 20 minutes. The lead extended to 4-0 before […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Red Wings win 9th straight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester tallied their ninth straight win and secured a series sweep of the Woo Sox in a wild 7-4 comeback win thanks to a clutch seventh-inning homer from Andrew Young that sent the game to extra innings. Trailing 3-2 until the seventh, the Wings allowed just two runs after the third. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Wayne, NY
City
Oak Hill, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

East Cutting Edge barbershop recognized by New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School was recognized by the state Monday for it’s one-of-a-kind, on-campus barbershop. The East Cutting Edge barbershop opened last October. It offers free haircuts to students, along with mentorship and guidance. The New York State School Boards Association recognized the barbershop Monday, saying it provides a safe environment for […]
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Twilight Festival returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The MVP Healthcare Rochester Twilight Festival is back this weekend. Some of the very best cyclists from around the world will compete in the Twilight Criterium through Downtown Rochester. The USA Track and Field National Masters Mile and the Rochester Mile Running Race will also...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Cicero native among the 10 killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned a Cicero native was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, which authorities say was a “racially motivated hate crime.”. Christopher Moyer, the brother of 32-year-old Roberta Drury, tells NewsChannel 9’s sister station, WIVB, she frequented the...
CICERO, NY
News 8 WROC

Amerks defeat Utica in overtime to take 2-1 series lead

Arttu Ruotsalainen’s league-leading sixth goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs 1:39 into overtime lifted the Rochester Americans (4-1) to their second win in as many days over the Utica Comets (1-2) in front of a sellout crowd of 10,741 Sunday at The Blue Cross Arena. With a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five North Division […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#The High School Huddle#Rush Henrietta#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community members react to Buffalo shooting, call for peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, people from across the state are coming together to help. One of those people is Clay Harris, the founder and president of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. He spent the weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Brighton Rotary Club names Dr. Michael Mendoza 2022 Citizen of the Year

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Rotary Club presented its 2022 Citizen of the Year Award to Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. The Rotary on Monday honored how he led the community health response during the pandemic, and devoted his experience and expertise whenever needed. Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle spoke about Mendoza’s […]
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Nazareth College class of 2022 commencement ceremony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Nazareth College's new graduating class is now on its way out into the world. The school's class of 2022 marched in commencement ceremonies Saturday at the school's Golisano Training Center. Ruth Turner from the New York State Board of Regents spoke to the graduates. 993 students...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Groups exchange gunfire while kids play in streets in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two groups shot at each other while multiple people, including some little kids, were out in the streets in Rochester on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of people shooting on Bidwell Terrace around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they did locate evidence...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Education
westsidenewsny.com

Genesee Valley QuiltFest being held at RIT

The Genesee Valley Quilt Club (GVQC), in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Chapter of Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), will pay tribute to local a veteran and GVQC member Elsie Cond at an awards ceremony on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is part of GVQC’s QuiltFest, being held at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House from May 20 to May 22. QuiltFest features thousands of quilts representing all styles and genres of quilting as well as quilt-related vendors, lectures, and workshops.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester teen shot on Adams Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening on Adams Street near Van Auker Street in Rochester. The Rochester Police Department says the teen was on foot when a car drove past him and fired multiple gunshots at him. “Subsequent to being shot, the male then walked to Adams Street and arranged […]
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Dino & Dragon Stroll coming to Rochester

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is coming to Rochester for the first time. On May 28 and 29, Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform the Rochester Riverside Convention Center into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Creatures feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other details that make them look real and alive.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy