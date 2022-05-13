High School Huddle: McQuaid’s ace shines, Pittsford girls lax rises

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The final week of the spring regular season is here and the action is heating up just as much as the weather. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones break it all down in this week’s episode of the High School Huddle.

0:00-4:25- AJ and Carl have their usual weather chat, talk about AJ’s round of golf at Oak Hill as well as a new fantasy football punishment that could start sweeping the nation.

4:25-13:10- Pittsford girls lacrosse picked up some big wins to assert themselves in Class A while McQuaid’s Will Taylor pitched a gem at Frontier Field, they’re our teams of the week.

13:10-19:35- Wayne boys lacrosse and Rush-Henrietta softball are starting to peak at the right time, they’re out under the radar teams.

19:35-25:15- Carl and AJ share their games of the week while AJ gets visited by an unexpected guest that he has to dispose of (21:25).

