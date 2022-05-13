ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Green steel' plant proposed for Mojave

By JOHN COX jcox@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Kern has attracted another large-scale renewable energy project with a San Diego-based company's $350 million plan to build a "green steel" plant in Mojave powered at least partly by renewable power, possibly using solar panels on site. Pacific Steel Group announced this month it has contracted with Pennsylvania-based...

Patriot Witch
3d ago

John Cox I hope you are running coz you got sidestepped 2 years ago. You have some wonderful ideas and I'd like to see them come to fruition . This sounds like a six plan and as you know we could use he jobs here. Good luck and if you run I will vote for you. Blessed Be

Larry Grace
3d ago

listen that's nice that they want to make the earth better but it doesn't matter what can of energy you use its not going to stop the earth because God is going to destroy this earth and take is children home my God have mercy on those who don't believe in him

