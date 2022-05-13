ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses Virginia Tech’s graduating class of 2022

WSLS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG, Va. – More than 5,000 Virginia Tech students are turning the page to the next chapter of their lives as graduates. Virginia Tech held its 150th commencement ceremony and keeping with tradition, university leaders asked the newest Virginia governor,...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 4

Related
vt.edu

Virginia Tech welcomes newest alumni during 2022 spring commencement ceremonies

The Virginia Tech community celebrated the Class of 2022 during commencement ceremonies May 7-15 in Blacksburg, Roanoke, and the Washington, D.C., area. More than 6,300 Hokies graduated and were recognized for their achievements. The university honored 40 associate degree candidates from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Hospital conversion foundations become philanthropic powers

In many rural communities, access to health care can be limited. Routine procedures like teeth cleanings and physicals sometimes fall through the cracks for those who don’t have easy access or insurance. But in Wytheville, residents have had quality health and dental care for nearly two decades regardless of their financial situation thanks to the Wythe-Bland Foundation.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Could Bristol and Lynchburg get inland ports?

We’re all waiting on a state budget. The headline item – and the big holdup – is whether the state will eliminate all or just part of the tax on food. It’s hard to agree on a budget when you can’t even agree on how much money you have to spend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSLS

Bedford fire chief appointed to statewide leadership role

BEDFORD, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Bedford’s fire chief to a statewide leadership role. Brad Creasy will become Executive Director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs. He spent the last 15 years as head of Bedford’s fire department and served the past 21 years in...
BEDFORD, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three-Star DE Jordan Mayer Discusses Recent Virginia Tech Offer

Virginia Tech has sent out a few new 2023 offers recently including one to three-star DE Jordan Mayer out of Clairton, PA. Mayer had this to say about his reaction to receiving a Virginia Tech offer during a "great" phone conversation with VT OL coach Joe Rudolph. "Super excited. They...
BLACKSBURG, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
WELCH, WV
WSET

Virginia landlord searches for answers after failed rent relief program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda Kotb
cardinalnews.org

Tobacco Commission approves grants for 16 projects

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has approved funding for 16 projects across Southwest and Southside. The grants were approved at the commission’s meeting in Bristol on Thursday. The largest is $800,000 to help expand rail service at the future Blue Star medical glove manufacturing site in Wythe County; the smallest is $2,500 for a sheep wool baler in Grayson County. (Background on the Wythe County project, which has been called the largest manufacturing announcement ever in Southwest Virginia: “Nearly 2,500 jobs announced in Wythe County.”)
BRISTOL, VA
WSLS

Proposed sales tax increase, redistricting and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will meet today. It will get a presentation on the proposed one percent sales tax, which would go to school construction. As we’ve reported, a similar resolution, presented to voters last year, failed by 23 votes. The question could go before voters again in November.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Law Enforcement Memorial Service, school funding and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Lynchburg City Council will interview candidates for three open school board seats. The terms of three members will expire on June 30th. City Council will interview five people for the district one seat, two for district two and three for district three. Interviews will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

LGBTQ community alarmed by the possibility of Roe v. Wade overturn

Roanoke, Va. – LGBTQ members are alarmed that an overturn of Roe v. Wade could be challenging their personal health. Protests erupted nationwide when the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft of the majority opinion was leaked and showed a strike down of the Roe v. Wade decision. But as...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS

Southwest Virginia COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise once again

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported nearly 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Friday. It was the second consecutive day with more than 3,000 new cases, which has not happened since February. Christie Wills, communications officer for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, says that with...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Black bear cub rescued in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescued a black bear cub stuck in a tree in the Bradshaw area of Roanoke Sunday. The cub was in the tree for 36 hours before he was rescued, according to the center. The center says the cub, whose...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission questioned over grant amounts awarded

ROANOKE, Va. – Peacemakers, a Roanoke-based organization, addressed their concerns over Gun Violence Prevention Commission grants awarded earlier this month. The organization asked for a $50,000 violence interruption grant but was only awarded a mini-grant worth $10,000. CEO Shawn Hunter voiced his feelings during Monday’s city council meeting.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
WSLS

Crowd of rallygoers in Roanoke gather to support abortion rights

ROANOKE, Va. – Rallygoers gathered in Roanoke Saturday afternoon to join the nationwide Bans Off Our Bodies demonstrations for abortion rights. More than a hundred rallygoers stood on the steps of the Poff Federal Building to show their disagreement with a possible overturn of Roe V. Wade. Sara Sprague...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Foster kids sleeping in offices, hotel rooms because there’s no other option | Why, and what can be done?

ROANOKE, Va. – Foster Care: Kids in Crisis is a 10 News investigation looking into several aspects of the Virginia foster care system. A crisis we’ve never seen in Virginia. Foster children sleeping in offices and hotel rooms because there’s no other option. In a 10 News investigation, we’re working for you to find out why it’s happening and what can be done to solve the issue.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy