One person killed in shooting on Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating after one person was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

The deadly shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 3800 block of Vel R. Phillips Avenue. The victim was a 30-year-old man. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a fight. MPD is continuing to investigate and asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

