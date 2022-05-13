ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 6 odds, prediction: Can Golden State close?

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies tips off tonight at 10:00 PM ET. Our NBA expert gives his predictions and picks for Game 6, with the Warriors leading 3-2.

The Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to ride the high and force a Game 7 when they visit the Golden State Warriors for a win or go home Game 6 on Friday.

Memphis absolutely dominated the Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday, securing a 39-point victory. With the series now at 3-2, Memphis faces another elimination game. Golden State has yet to lose at home in the playoffs, and we don’t see that streak being broken.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: The Picks
  • Golden State Warriors (-8.5) to cover @ -110 via BetMGM
  • Total Points: Under 217.5 @ -110 via BetMGM
  • Andrew Wiggins: Over 7.5 Assists + Rebounds @ -105 via BetMGM
Warriors vs. Grizzlies: The Analysis

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: The Analysis

Golden Delicious

Despite Ja Morant’s absence, the Grizzlies managed to extend the series, and send it back west to Golden State. In game five, Golden State Warriors still shot 45% from the field, but were blown out by a 39 point margin. As mentioned previously, the Warriors have not lost at home in the playoffs, a real credit to their fans.

The Warriors were down by 27 at halftime in Game 5 and couldn’t recover from that deficit. The Grizzlies earned 18 offensive rebounds, had 37 assists, earned 22 turnovers on the defensive end, and only turned the ball over 10 times. When the Grizzlies earned their turnovers, they rarely scored off those turnovers, however, scoring just 10 points off 22 turnovers. That’s something that will need to be addressed if you’re the Grizzlies.

It’s been an exciting run for Memphis. A lot of the NBA world was counting them out before Game five. However, the Grizzlies got heavy contributions from Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones, and Desmond Bane, who all had 21 points each.

Memphis has been a fun story all year. But with Golden State headed back, the Warriors will play with more heart and energy. They’ll win more chances on the glass and limit turnovers, unlike Wednesday night.

The Pick: Warriors (-8.5) to cover @ -110 via BetMGM

Defense Wins Championships

The Warriors have the fifth-best record hitting the under this season, with four games out of five in this series hitting so far. Memphis have been a side to back for overs bettors all season long, but without star man Ja Morant, it seems as though they’ll struggle to put up points on the road.

The line is set at 217.5 for Game 6, which has hit in three of the five games so far in this series. Bearing in mind the Grizzlies are without Morant, and the Warriors defense is their best friend, don’t be surprised to see this game go low.

The Pick: Total Points: Under 217.5 @ -110 via BetMGM

Different Gravy

If you need to name someone as player of the series, it’s Andrew Wiggins. It’s really not particularly close, either, and I don’t want to think about where the Warriors would be in the series without him.

His defense has been phenomenal, and he didn’t commit a single foul in game four. Whilst his points scoring has not quite been up to scratch, Wiggins has fully dedicated himself to the glass, and played a massive role in getting the Warriors to 3-2.

He didn’t make his threes, but his offense was very strong other than that. This bet has hit in both Warriors home games so far this series, and we can expect the Wigg to go out with a bang as the Warriors advance.

The Pick: Andrew Wiggins: Over 7.5 Assists + Rebounds @ -105 via BetMGM

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM . Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points: 217.5 Golden State Warriors-375(-8.5) -110Over -110Memphis Grizlies+210(+8.5) -110Under -110

NBC Sports

Steph takes jab at Brooks for Warriors 'getting old' comment

Dillon Brooks had a few things to say after his Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated from the NBA playoffs Saturday night in a 110-96 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Most notably, Brooks told reporters that the Warriors know Memphis will be taking aim at...
NBC Sports

Klay suggests hilarious nickname for Looney after historic game

The rest of the NBA knows the name Kevon Looney. But in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Memphis Grizzlies were introduced to his alter ego. Following the Warriors' series-clinching 110-96 win over Memphis at Chase Center on Friday night, Klay Thompson suggested a new nickname for the Warriors big man after his historic 22-rebound performance.
NBC Sports

Why Kerr almost broke his beer mug watching Dubs-Grizz Game 6

Steve Kerr was just like every other stressed-out Warriors fan watching their favorite team be haunted by countless turnovers in the Western Conference semifinals. But instead of pacing back and forth on the sideline, Kerr was forced to watch Games 4, 5 and 6 from home as he was placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19.
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Pairs Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry

As the Golden State Warriors get back to their winning ways, another franchise could have enormous decisions to make this NBA offseason. It was another underwhelming season for the Utah Jazz, which could lead to the front office blowing it up a bit. The duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has been unable to leave the Jazz to where they want to be. Utah was eliminated in the first round of the postseason, which could have been the final straw.
