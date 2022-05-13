Send the Democratic Party into history — it’s got nothing left to offer America

The vital mission of the Republican-Right in November 2022 and ’24 should be to demolish the Democratic Party and relegate it to the Smithsonian, amid the Whig and Know Nothing parties.

The Democratic Party of JFK, LBJ and even Bill “Welfare Reform” Clinton is long gone. The Democratic Party of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom has nothing positive to offer and deserves to be voted overwhelmingly into oblivion.

The Democratic Left has become purveyors of poverty, chaos, danger and death.

First-quarter GDP shrank 1.4% amid inflation, regulation, supply-chain snafus, barren store shelves, baby-formula rationing(!) and the Biden-Democrats’ anti-business bias.

Nominal wages advanced 5.5% year-on-year in April, but last month’s 8.3% inflation (a near 40-year-high) shriveled real wages to negative 2.8%.

Bloomberg reports that, compared to 2021, inflation will cost the average US household $5,200 this year, or $100 per week, for the same basket of goods. Biden’s five-steps-forward, eight-steps-back economy is making Americans poor again.

The Biden-Democratic-Left has unleashed chaos at the US-Mexico “border,” which 2,499,190 illegal immigrants breached on Biden’s watch (from Feb. 1, 2021, through March 30, 2022), versus 666,756 during Trump’s final 14 months — up 375% — as he installed 458 miles of border wall.

2,499,190 illegal immigrants breached the US border under President Biden. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Gas prices have skyrocketed under the Biden administration. Robert Miller

Biden’s figure does not include an estimated 620,000 got-aways who invaded America without even greeting the Border Patrol. Also, 42 foreigners on the terrorist watch list tried to enter the United States during the Biden-Democratic Era, including 23 at the southern “border.”

From classrooms to board rooms, Democrats are pushing Critical Race Theory, through which they harass whites as privileged oppressors and infantilize blacks as helpless victims. Everything — from troops in US barracks to erasable white boards in physics classes — is bigoted to today’s race-possessed Left.

— from troops in US barracks to erasable white boards in physics classes — is bigoted to today’s race-possessed Left. The Democratic Party endangers Americans through its policies and a recent embrace of Sandinista-flavored intimidation, thuggery and political violence. Democrats in 2020 defunded the police in numerous cities and states they control. When handcuffed cops somehow arrest career hoodlums, criminal-hugging district attorneys such as San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg, Los Angeles’ George Gascón and their ilk too often massage lawbreakers’ wrists or flat-out refuse to prosecute them.

Democrats also sacked cash bail. Criminals rejoiced. Jewayne Price was arrested last month for shooting nine people in a Columbia, SC, shopping mall. He was out on $25,000 bond in mere hours.

As Democrats unleash political violence, Leftist thugs repeatedly have given black eyes and bloody noses to Trump supporters in MAGA hats.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has come under fire for being soft on career criminals. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

After George Floyd’s murder, Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters toppled statues and torched police precincts and hundreds of other buildings across America. Democrats rejoiced. Then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) raised money to spring these hoodlums from jail. Attorney General Maura Healy (D-Mass.) said, “America in on fire, but that’s how forests grow.”

Worst of all, the Democratic-Left has become the Party of Death. Atlanta, Milwaukee, Portland and at least 12 other Democrat-run cities suffered record-breaking homicides in 2021, largely due to Leftist mayors and city councils that inflicted pro-criminal policies.

The Democratic Party worships abortion. The 1990s slogan “Safe, legal and rare” has degenerated into “Thank God for abortion!” and “Abortion saves lives,” as pro-abortion protesters now declare.

Democratic lawmakers have rejected bills that would protect babies who, somehow, survive abortions. According to today’s Democratic ghouls, mothers should be free to kill their babies until the moment of birth.



Republicans and Libertarians henceforth should compose America’s two-party system. The Democrats’ deadly Wokistani socialism should be deported to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela — where it belongs.

Pro-abortion demonstrators rally for abortion rights in front of the US Supreme Court. Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

The US is facing a nationwide baby formula shortage. Matthew McDermott

Until that happy day, the Republican-Right must perform a priceless public service: Banish the Democratic Party to the National Museum of American History, where it no longer could terrorize the American people. Tourists then could marvel at it — neutralized, behind glass and between Dorothy Gale’s ruby slippers and Archie Bunker’s easy chair.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.