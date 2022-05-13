ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Send the Democratic Party into history — it’s got nothing left to offer America

By Deroy Murdock
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xr37y_0fdZzLSs00

The vital mission of the Republican-Right in November 2022 and ’24 should be to demolish the Democratic Party and relegate it to the Smithsonian, amid the Whig and Know Nothing parties.

The Democratic Party of JFK, LBJ and even Bill “Welfare Reform” Clinton is long gone. The Democratic Party of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom has nothing positive to offer and deserves to be voted overwhelmingly into oblivion.

The Democratic Left has become purveyors of poverty, chaos, danger and death.

  • First-quarter GDP shrank 1.4% amid inflation, regulation, supply-chain snafus, barren store shelves, baby-formula rationing(!) and the Biden-Democrats’ anti-business bias.

Nominal wages advanced 5.5% year-on-year in April, but last month’s 8.3% inflation (a near 40-year-high) shriveled real wages to negative 2.8%.

Bloomberg reports that, compared to 2021, inflation will cost the average US household $5,200 this year, or $100 per week, for the same basket of goods. Biden’s five-steps-forward, eight-steps-back economy is making Americans poor again.

  • The Biden-Democratic-Left has unleashed chaos at the US-Mexico “border,” which 2,499,190 illegal immigrants breached on Biden’s watch (from Feb. 1, 2021, through March 30, 2022), versus 666,756 during Trump’s final 14 months — up 375% — as he installed 458 miles of border wall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3LKw_0fdZzLSs00
2,499,190 illegal immigrants breached the US border under President Biden.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470wCj_0fdZzLSs00
Gas prices have skyrocketed under the Biden administration.
Robert Miller

Biden’s figure does not include an estimated 620,000 got-aways who invaded America without even greeting the Border Patrol. Also, 42 foreigners on the terrorist watch list tried to enter the United States during the Biden-Democratic Era, including 23 at the southern “border.”

  • From classrooms to board rooms, Democrats are pushing Critical Race Theory, through which they harass whites as privileged oppressors and infantilize blacks as helpless victims. Everything — from troops in US barracks to erasable white boards in physics classes — is bigoted to today’s race-possessed Left.
  • The Democratic Party endangers Americans through its policies and a recent embrace of Sandinista-flavored intimidation, thuggery and political violence. Democrats in 2020 defunded the police in numerous cities and states they control. When handcuffed cops somehow arrest career hoodlums, criminal-hugging district attorneys such as San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg, Los Angeles’ George Gascón and their ilk too often massage lawbreakers’ wrists or flat-out refuse to prosecute them.

Democrats also sacked cash bail. Criminals rejoiced. Jewayne Price was arrested last month for shooting nine people in a Columbia, SC, shopping mall. He was out on $25,000 bond in mere hours.

As Democrats unleash political violence, Leftist thugs repeatedly have given black eyes and bloody noses to Trump supporters in MAGA hats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcQ7i_0fdZzLSs00
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has come under fire for being soft on career criminals.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

After George Floyd’s murder, Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters toppled statues and torched police precincts and hundreds of other buildings across America. Democrats rejoiced. Then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) raised money to spring these hoodlums from jail. Attorney General Maura Healy (D-Mass.) said, “America in on fire, but that’s how forests grow.”

  • Worst of all, the Democratic-Left has become the Party of Death. Atlanta, Milwaukee, Portland and at least 12 other Democrat-run cities suffered record-breaking homicides in 2021, largely due to Leftist mayors and city councils that inflicted pro-criminal policies.
  • The Democratic Party worships abortion. The 1990s slogan “Safe, legal and rare” has degenerated into “Thank God for abortion!” and “Abortion saves lives,” as pro-abortion protesters now declare.

Democratic lawmakers have rejected bills that would protect babies who, somehow, survive abortions. According to today’s Democratic ghouls, mothers should be free to kill their babies until the moment of birth.

Republicans and Libertarians henceforth should compose America’s two-party system. The Democrats’ deadly Wokistani socialism should be deported to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela — where it belongs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r627Q_0fdZzLSs00
Pro-abortion demonstrators rally for abortion rights in front of the US Supreme Court.
Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016qrM_0fdZzLSs00
The US is facing a nationwide baby formula shortage.
Matthew McDermott

Until that happy day, the Republican-Right must perform a priceless public service: Banish the Democratic Party to the National Museum of American History, where it no longer could terrorize the American people. Tourists then could marvel at it — neutralized, behind glass and between Dorothy Gale’s ruby slippers and Archie Bunker’s easy chair.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.

Comments / 28

Common Sense
3d ago

The Democratic party is systematically destroying the USA so they can push the New World Order. AKA Socialism.

Reply
11
Shady Wade
3d ago

Yet the sheeply naysayers still believe their glorious leaders are doing what's best for them. Worst president and administration in US history. Huge mistake people made voting this pres and administration in. Time to make it right and vote them out.

Reply
5
Danny Clem
3d ago

America needs to go back to the hanging chad voting machines and citizenship requirement Voter ID and only True Absentee Ballot Voting

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deroy Murdock
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matthew Mcdermott
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Illegal Immigrants#United States#Political Party#Smithsonian#Whig#Democratic#Biden Democrats#Bloomberg#Americans#Trump
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jim Carrey responds to bizarre claim that he is ‘one of several different actors’ playing Joe Biden

Jim Carrey has responded to a bizarre claim that he is one of “several different people” playing US President Joe Biden.In a recent video shared on Twitter by Jason Selvig of The Good Liars – a comedy duo that regularly interviews conservative Americans about political matters – a Donald Trump supporter discussed her belief that Biden is in fact dead and multiple actors are standing in for him. After seeing the video online, The Mask actor responded to the clip, writing: “Oh dear.”The video shows Selvig talking with a woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy