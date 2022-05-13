ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy supports Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott: ‘I’m un-canceling the canceled’

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs will use his 2022 Billboard Music Awards hosting and executive producer roles to spread “love and forgiveness” around some formerly unlovable dudes.

The entertainment mogul, 52, backed the show’s decision to include rapper Travis Scott and country singer Morgan Wallen in its star-studded performance lineup.

In fact, Diddy “demanded” that Scott perform.

“I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform’ … And NBC said yes,” Diddy said in an Instagram video .

“As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he said in a Billboard interview .

“So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about un-canceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop,” he said of the popular Gen-Z trend .

“Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy,” the self-proclaimed “Primetime Puff” reminded readers. “People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.”

“To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life. Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back inside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

Both Scott’s and Wallen’s careers took a hit in 2021.

First, video recorded by a neighbor of Wallen, who is white, drunkenly yelling the slur at a friend in Tennessee went viral in February. While coverage of the incident seemingly helped his digital album and song sales, according to NBC , radio stations banned his songs and Big Loud Records suspended his deal “indefinitely.”

The “Wasted On You” singer, now 29, was dropped from streaming services and deemed ineligible for the Academy of Country Music and County Music Television Awards.

He finally apologized for the comment on Instagram and admitted the word came from a “72-hour bender.” He attended rehab, took months off from performing and apologized again on “Good Morning America,” but couldn’t shake the effects of the incident.

In November, he announced “The Dangerous Tour,” which kicked off in February . The tour will end at the Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 25.

Morgan Wallen performs during the “Whiskey Glasses Roadshow Tour” at The Fillmore New Orleans on January 9, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Getty Images

Meanwhile, Scott , now 31, has been laying low ever since 10 people were trampled to death at his annual Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov. 5.

The “Goosebumps” rapper, the venue and the festival promoters have been slapped with over 100 lawsuits from the incident.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner claimed he personally warned Scott about “public safety” in his trailer before the deadly event.

Travis Scott performs during the 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
WireImage

Social media was outraged once videos of fans passing out in the stampede surfaced. Scott paused the show several times but received backlash when the show proceeded despite the crowd’s “stop the show” chants , as well as an ambulance aiding struggling fans.

Scott and “SICKO MODE” collaborator Drake celebrated at Dave and Buster’s after the event.

Scott told Charlamagne Tha God that he didn’t know anything about the tragedy until “minutes before the [police] press conference.

He performed for the first time since Astroworld on Saturday during the Miami Grand Prix in Florida at E11EVEN nightclub.

But all of that is old news to Diddy.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards start at 8 p.m. Sunday on NBC or streaming on Peacock.

