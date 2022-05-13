ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

I taught my kids the ultimate safety hack – it involves a lot of curse words

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDxb1_0fdZzHvy00

If you have young children, you know the importance of teaching them about safety.

Kids are vulnerable , so parents and caretakers are often concerned about letting them out of their sight.

An author, motivational speaker, and mom-of-six named Chauvon Landry, who goes by @thelandryfamily504 on TikTok, often shares useful parenting hacks and life advice.

She recently shared a “survival tactic” that’s pretty unexpected—and people are loving it.

“Ok so here’s a survival tactic that I teach my kids that I hope they never have to use.

“It could save your child’s life so listen up.”

If children ever find themselves in danger—if someone is trying to kidnap them or force them into doing something they don’t want to do—they shouldn’t just scream.

“I need them to yell out every single curse word they could possibly think of.”

“Because think about it, if you’re at a playground or something and you hear a child scream, that’s not really alarming to you.

“But if you hear a child yelling out every single curse word, you’re going to stop mid-conversation and say, ‘Hold on,’ and look to see what’s going on with this child, why is this child saying every single curse word like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Sogx_0fdZzHvy00
Chauvon Landry says children should “yell out every single curse word they could possibly think of.
TikTok/@thelandryfamily504

The strange, erratic behavior of the child will serve as a signal to other adults around that they do not belong to this person trying to take them away.

“They are calling out for help. And when they call out for mom, it’s time for all of us to stand up and help this child, alright? So I hope that helps.”

Viewers thought the idea was brilliant, with some joking about how much their kids would love it too:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkQXI_0fdZzHvy00
“If you hear a child yelling out every single curse word, you’re going to stop mid-conversation and say, ‘Hold on,’ and look to see what’s going on,” the TikToker explained.
TikTok/@thelandryfamily504
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLh4q_0fdZzHvy00
Viewers thought the idea was brilliant.
TikTok/@thelandryfamily504

“My child would be secretly waiting on the day to come,” one person quipped.

“My child would be like, ‘Well, it’s my time to shine,’” added another.

A third person offered their own advice: “I tell mine to tell ‘You’re not my parent. You’re not my parent. Let me go!’”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Curse Words#Tiktok
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy