Billions of Brood X cicadas crawled out of the ground last summer, and their offspring aren't expected to appear until 2038. Except, there might be some late to the party. Mt. Saint Joseph Dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences Gene Kritsky says some Brood X members might make an appearance this year. He says it happened the last time Brood X came out in 2005.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO