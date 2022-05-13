ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

By CHRIS MEGERIAN
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House released financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday showing that the president’s personal finances have changed little since last year.

Biden’s report, which includes information on first lady Jill Biden, showed that he earned a modest amount of outside income during his first year as president, pulling in almost $30,000 in book royalties. His wife earned between $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales.

The report lists some income and assets only within a range, showing the couple’s assets were worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million.

They owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home, plus between $30,000 and $100,000 on other loans.

Harris reported significantly more in book royalties. Most of the money came from sales of “The Truths We Hold,” which was published in 2019. She earned $456,000 total.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and law professor. Together, their assets total between $3.42 million and $8.29 million.

They owe between $1 million and $5 million on a mortgage on their home.

Gay Robinson Schmitt
3d ago

We may very soon hear proof of the 10% paid to the Big Guy. So, when we do we may also know that tax evasion has occurred by the Big Guy. Federal penalty guidelines of 1-5 years in the pen and double the taxes owed. Probably impeachment before he goes to federal prison. Just anticipating!

Steven Lazzari
3d ago

you forget about the California lawyer that has control of all the illegal money of the Bidens crime family

Fed Up
1d ago

Why doesn’t Biden donate his salary to charities like Trump did? He can surely live off of his 10% cut from Hunter.

