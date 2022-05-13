ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured in shooting at West Seattle RV encampment

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — A man was shot and injured at a West Seattle RV encampment Friday afternoon, Seattle police said.

Officers were called at around 3 p.m. to the 2600 block of Southwest Andover Street, near the West Seattle Health Club, for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said they searched the area for a shooter. The suspect is described as white and in his mid-30s.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 206-233-5000.

