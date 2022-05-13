Richard 'Rick' Suchy, age 66

Richard “Rick” Gerard Suchy, 66, passed away May 12, 2022, at the University Of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus. He was born on June 11, 1955, at Great Bend, to Albion & Marcelline (Schwartz) Suchy. He married Kay Nelson on August 31, 1974, at Great...
Robert N. Wagner, age 89 years, of La Crosse, Kansas passed away on Saturday morning, May 7, 2022 at Locust Grove Village Care Center in La Crosse. Robert was born on July 7, 1932 at La Crosse, Kansas to Adam and Dorothy (Seuser) Wagner. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. Robert was an educator and taught at Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kansas for many years where he developed the Auto Mechanics Program. He enjoyed his farm property, was devoted to his faith and loved to be outdoors. Additional hobbies he enjoyed were photography, reading, woodworking, and building model boats and planes.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — STRATACA is having a special anniversary celebration later this month. "We're actually celebrating our 15th anniversary on May 21 and 22," said Michael Ables with the museum. "We're actually doing a special, so it's going to be $15 for everybody. It doesn't matter if you're from Reno County or Kansas City. Everybody's going to get in for $15."
BARTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just afternoon Friday in Barton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Peterbilt semi driven by Clarence Ray Messick, 60, Saint John, was was following a 2022 John Deere 410R Sprayer driven by Jacob Tinsley, 30, Larned, eastbound on Kansas 96 four miles northwest of Great Bend.
A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening in southwest Salina. Leon Hall, 38, of Salina, was on a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to turn off of Glenshire Avenue onto Canterbury Drive. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Hall failed to successfully negotiate the turn and crashed.
We are members and supporters of Newton Community for Racial Justice (NCRJ), who live and/or work in Newton, North Newton and Harvey County. Most of us pay taxes that support the school district. Many of us have or recently had children and grandchildren who attend/ed school within the district.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning anchor Natalie Davis announced Friday morning that she’ll be leaving Eyewitness News at the end of the month. Davis joined KWCH in January 2018 as an anchor and reporter. Some highlights from her career include a 30-minute sit-down interview with Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, investigations into alleged sexual abuse by a former VA physician assistant, and breaking news coverage of a fire that damaged dozens of homes in Overland Park.
A baseball bat was the supposed weapon of choice in an aggravated battery case in Salina on Friday. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 6:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 600 block of N. Seventh Street for a violent confrontation. A 26-year-old man was injured and had a large open wound on the side of his head.
One of the larger employers in Barton County went before the Hoisington City Council last week and pleaded their support for additional childcare. Superior Essex currently has approximately 220 employees, and Plant Manager Tony Szot said there are 25 open positions the company is struggling to fill. The company is expecting to expand their operations next year which Szot said will likely mean another 25 positions.
HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - The bison herd at north-central Kansas park has a new addition: a white calf. The Hays Convention & Visitors Bureau said on Facebook that "Ghostbuster," the white bison at Frontier Park, gave birth Sunday evening. The Facebook post says the local parks department arranged a swap...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senators from Kansas Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall announced Monday 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants for Kansas airports totaling $25,543,660. These grants will be used to make repairs and upgrades to the airports. Wichita’s Dwight. D. Eisenhower Airport will receive more than $15 million...
Organizers hosted a Defend Roe rally in Wichita at A. Price Woodard park Sunday. The group, and three speakers, spoke out against the leaked United States Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and proposed Kansas abortion amendment scheduled for an Aug. 2 vote. Host Abigail Bailey said she was expecting counter protesters, but none showed up.
Kansans are making music for Andover Tornado relief. After a devastating storm ripped through town in late April, local musicians are coming together for a benefit concert. Eric Birk, who organized the event, said he wanted to craft an event where his town could help out a neighbor. On Sunday,...
Newton, Kan. (KSNW) — The driver involved in a crash in east Newton on Monday, May 9, has died. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has identified the driver as 54-year-old William Fairbrother, of Newton. Fairbrother died on the evening of Tuesday, May 10, due to the serious injuries he sustained in the crash. According […]
Sometimes you want some heavy comfort food to end your day. That’s exactly how I felt and why I stopped by Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood. They have long been one of my favorite spots for fried chicken. When they call themselves “Krispy’s”, they aren’t lying, as it is the crispiest in town.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle while attempted to render aid after an early Saturday morning crash on East Kellogg has died from her injuries at a Wichita hospital, police say. Police also identified the motorcycle driver who died at the scene as 38-year-old Justin Cunningham, of Andover. Friends identified the woman as Kaitlyn Greenman, a graduate of Trinity Academy in Wichita.
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Tehnika Dawn; 41; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for...
The Lakewood fishing lake in Salina is one of 40 bodies of water across Kansas where anglers can catch fish and win prizes. The Great Kansas Fishing Derby will return for its second year, beginning Sunday. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks an angler’s prized catch may...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents across Kansas continue to search for baby formula as a nationwide shortage worsens. This has many turning to social media, looking for an alternative option to make sure their babies are getting the nutrition they need. Eyewitness News spoke with two mothers in Reno County who are using Facebook to help.
