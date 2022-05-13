ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Richard 'Rick' Suchy, age 66

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard “Rick” Gerard Suchy, 66, passed away May 12, 2022, at the University Of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus. He was born on June 11, 1955, at Great Bend, to Albion & Marcelline (Schwartz) Suchy. He married Kay Nelson on August 31, 1974, at Great...

