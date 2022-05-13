Richard 'Rick' Suchy, age 66

Robert N. Wagner, age 89 years, of La Crosse, Kansas passed away on Saturday morning, May 7, 2022 at Locust Grove Village Care Center in La Crosse. Robert was born on July 7, 1932 at La Crosse, Kansas to Adam and Dorothy (Seuser) Wagner. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. Robert was an educator and taught at Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kansas for many years where he developed the Auto Mechanics Program. He enjoyed his farm property, was devoted to his faith and loved to be outdoors. Additional hobbies he enjoyed were photography, reading, woodworking, and building model boats and planes.

