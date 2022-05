The Phoenix Suns had a meltdown for the ages on Sunday night, and things may have come to a head with Deandre Ayton during the loss. The Suns got ran off their home court and lost 123-90 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton only played 17 minutes in the game, scoring just five points with four rebounds. He wasn’t even in foul trouble. The Suns center had been playing 31.7 minutes per game this postseason.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO