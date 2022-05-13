China fires back after claims a high-tech warship is SPYING on Australia off the west coast in an 'unprecedented act of aggression'

The Chinese government has provided a stern response to the claims of Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton that a hi-tech Chinese spy ship's journey off the coast of Western Australia was an 'act of aggression'.

On Friday Mr Dutton told a press conference that the Type 815 vessel bristling with the latest electronic surveillance equipment has been tracking 'close' to Australia's west coast for the last week or so.

The Dongdiao Class Auxiliary Intelligence ship was sighted at 0600 hrs on Friday morning, 250 nautical miles north-west of Broome and tracking north-east at 12 knots.

'It's strange timing and it's without precedent a vessel would be so far south,' Mr Dutton said. 'It is an aggressive act. Clearly, its intention is to gather intelligence.'

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian took issue with Mr Dutton's remarks, saying 'China always abides by international law and international practice'.

'The relevant Australian politician should see the relevant situation objectively and calmly, and not make sensational remarks,' Mr Zhao said in his daily briefing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (pictured) took issue with Mr Dutton's remarks: 'The relevant Australian politician should see the relevant situation objectively and calmly, and not make sensational remarks,' he said

The Chinese spy ship Intelligence Collection Vessel, Haiwangxing, (pictured) which was caught operating off the coast of Western Australia at 6am on Friday

Defence Minister Peter Dutton warned a Chinese warship with spy capabilities lurking off the coast of Western Australia was 'an act of aggression'

Defence chiefs are keeping tabs on the ship's movements - which has crossed into Australia's exclusive economic zone - from the air and sea, according to sources.

It's appearance off the coast came just eight days before Australia's Federal election.

Mr Dutton added: 'It's obviously very strange that it's come this far south, and it's hugging the coastline as it goes north towards Darwin.

'Its intention will be to collect as much electronic intelligence as it can - and that's just very unusual. It does cause us concern.

'We haven't seen a ship from the People's Liberation Army Navy come this far south.'

He believed the warship may be gathering vital data for underwater submarine routes in the area and attempting to listen in on top secret radio messages.

Defence chiefs released a map tracking the Chinese spy ship's movements

'There's certainly the desire for them to to look hydrographically, which is why they've sent vessels from time to time, he said.

'So, to look at routes for submarines, to look at coastline, facilities and and importantly, the Harold E Holt facility is in that area.'

The Harold E Holt Naval Communication Station near Exmouth, WA, is a top secret joint US/Australian Navy base.

An intelligence source confirmed Chinese surveillance vessels have been tracking ships going in and out of the facility for years and have also been actively mapping the ocean floor topography in the area.

The Chinese spy ship was sighted 250 nautical miles north-west of Broome and tracking north-east towards Darwin at 12 knots (stock image pictured)

Mr Dutton said China had ripped up the diplomatic rule book by arriving unannounced off the coast in this fashion.

'There is essentially an international protocol, which would normally include that contact to the Australian authorities which hasn't happened,' he said.

The defence minister insisted that publicly releasing the sensitive military intelligence so close to election day was not without precedent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: 'They're looking at us, and we're keeping a close eye on them. I think we just have to highlight this is obviously an issue of concern.'

In February, the government revealed details of a flashpoint when Chinese military vessels turned blinding lasers on Australian surveillance aircraft in the Arafura Sea, north of Australia.

Mr Dutton added: 'I think people understand the difficulty that's the reality of the Indo-Pacific at the moment.

'The acts of aggression from the Chinese leadership and from the Chinese government - I think Australians deserve to know what what is taking place.

'We don't know whether [the spy ship] continues to traverse across the north of our country, or whether it goes back up further in a more northerly direction than what it currently is.

'But that's something that we'll monitor at the moment and I think it's it's best that we're able to release that detail.

'It's best to be open and honest with the Australian public and this is not a problem of Australia's making.'

He warned of the situation Japan was now facing with 'hundreds' of Chinese 'militia' vessels in the East China Sea which 'are bumping up against the Japanese coast guard vessels on a daily basis'.

He added: 'That's not an act of aggression from Japan. It's not Japan that's changed.'

Mr Dutton said India had also faced confrontations with their Chinese neighbour too.

Defence minister Peter Dutton warned of the collaboration between Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictured) and Russia's Vladimir Putin

'There have been Indian troops killed at the hands of Chinese troops over the course of the last three years,' he said.

'It's right that would speak out against that activity. Where we see acts of aggression in our own region, we're right to speak out about it.

'We're standing up for our values. We're not going to compromise on our democracy.

'I want to normalise the relationship with China - like anyone, I don't want to see them continue down the path of aggression.'

But he warned: 'I just don't think people have learned any of the lessons of history.

'You see this collaboration now between Russia and China between President Xi and President Putin.

'That's the circumstances in which we're living and when you look at what's happening in Europe at the moment, that causes us great concern.'

A defence department statement added: 'Australia respects the rights of all states to exercise freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace, just as we expect others to respect our right to do the same.'

CHINA-AUSTRALIA FLASHPOINTS

China and Australia signed a vital free trade agreement in 2015 - but the relationship has been in freefall in recent years.

The Communist superpower is still Australia's largest two-way trading partner, accounting for nearly a third of our trade with the world.

But diplomatic relations have slipped dramatically, sparked by the Covid pandemic and Australia's demands in June 2020 for an independent investigation into China's role.

China warned Australia's 'attitude' would come at a cost in terms of tourism and trade, launching a trade war on Australian exports of beef, barley, lobsters and coal.

President Xi Jinping hit back further in November 2020 with a list of 'grievances' against Australia, alleging anti-China research, raids on Chinese journalists and visa cancellations.

An embassy official told one journalist: 'China is angry. If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy.'

China also spoke out against Australia's role in the elite Five Eyes intelligence network with the USA, UK, Canada and New Zealand, and was further incensed when Chinese companies were banned from bidding to install Australia's 5G network.

Events escalated when Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted a social media image of an Australian soldier 'holding a bloodied knife against the throat of an Afghani child' in the wake of the Brereton Report into military operations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded a formal apology for the shocking image, which was rejected by the Chinese government, and Twitter refused to take down the offensive post.

In July 2021, two Chinese spy ships - including the Haiwangxing, currently off the WA coast - were seen close to the joint Australian-US Exercise Talisman Sabre, monitoring the wargames off the coast of Queensland.

Tensions were ramped up again when Australia revealed its plans to scrap its submarine deal with France for the new AUKUS deal with the US and UK in September 2021.

China reacted furiously to the news and said it would 'seriously damage regional peace and stability, exacerbate an arms race and harm international nuclear nonproliferation agreements....This is utterly irresponsible conduct.'

Chinese military ships returned to Australian waters in November 2021 - sailing through the Torres Strait and down the eastern coastline - but at the time Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted they were entitled to be there.

In February though, RAAF surveillance aircraft were blasted by blinding high-powered military-grade lasers fired at them from a Chinese naval destroyer in Australian waters, north-east of Darwin.

And in March, the Solomon Islands revealed details of their controversial new security pact with China on Australia's doorstep.