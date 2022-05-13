ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Logan Storley finds the antidote to Michael 'Venom' Page as British star falls painfully short of interim title after being out-wrestled at Bellator 281

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Michael 'Venom' Page fell painfully short in his bid for the Bellator interim welterweight title against Logan Storley on Friday night.

MVP almost guarantees fireworks but the American drenched them here over five forgettable rounds at SSE Wembley Arena.

The Brit is a deadly striker and made his rival look almost amateurish at times, until Storley, a decorated collegiate wrestler, managed to bring the fight into his world on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jovwj_0fdZvMv500
Logan Storley executed his gameplan in enemy territory to come away with a win 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yajW6_0fdZvMv500
MVP outclassed Storley when the pair exchanged on the feet but could not stay upright
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303qSU_0fdZvMv500
Page limited the damage but could not work his way back to the feet regularly enough

Even after what seemed like 25 minutes of relatively one-way traffic, one judge still saw it for the Londoner and the final scorecards read 48-47, 47-48, 49-46.

'Boo me all you want,' said the victor. 'Look what happens when you stand with that guy.' He then changed his mind and said: 'Don't boo me! See you on the way up.

'His speed and distance is awkward and he's so dynamic and I had to do what I had to do.'

In the first, MVP bounced on his toes with his hands down in that typical style of his. If you could only see the silhouette, it would still be instantly recognisable.

But Storley wisely shot for a takedown, grabbed an ankle, a toe, anything he could to avoid the stand-up battle.

The American spent the remainder of the first latched on like a leech but without advancing position or causing much damage.

Page's resistance lasted longer in the second. He waggled a disapproving finger at Storley after a clumsy takedown attempt had the wrestler grasping at air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192kgs_0fdZvMv500
One of he judges scored the bout for Page (right) but he lost a split decision in the end 

But Storley then found the target and ended the round in a dominant position while managing to land a handful of strong shots.

It took 90 seconds of the third for the pattern to be repeated. MVP came out with more urgency, aware that the rounds were slipping away.

A beautiful lunging lead elbow had Storley's back propelled towards the cage and a flashing uppercut narrowly missed the mark.

But the American then timed a single-leg attempt well when 'Venom' charged forwards.

The home fighter resisted admirably and fought back to his feet but still found his rival clinging to him when the buzzer sounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQMsf_0fdZvMv500
MVP had more strikes than his opponent but was also taken down on eight occasions

MVP was still loose in the fourth, pretending to dribble an imaginary basketball and grinning throughout.

He picked Storley apart and the American barely even attempted a strike. He secured a late takedown but did very little with it and the first championship round belonged to the Londoner.

For all the cries of 'stand them up' and a cacophony of boos from the frustrated fans inside SSE Arena, Storley rubberstamped his performance in the fifth.

He still failed to inflict much significant damage but took advantage of a jumping knee to time an early takedown and spend the round on top.

Hagler vs Hearns it was not but there's a blueprint to beat MVP and this is it.

His first defeat on home turf leaves a bitter taste in the mouth as much for the lack of spectacle as failure to come away with silverware.

No doubt the showman will be back with a more accommodating dance partner before long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mXoK_0fdZvMv500
Storley was roundly booed by the crowd but was wise not to stand and trade 

tFabian Edwards added the legendary Lyoto Machida to his CV with a savage finish.

Machida, 43, has his best days behind him and the power, speed and athleticism was too much in the end.

The pair felt each other out and exchanged low kicks early on before Edwards exploded into life, dropping his man.

He then polished him off with a huge right hand on the ground and celebrated with his brother Leon on top of the cage.

Perhaps they'll be doing the same again later this year when 'Rocky' has his UFC title shot against Kamaru Usman.

Paul 'Semtex' Daley signed off on his stellar career in the perfect fashion. He detonated a huge right hand in the second round of his farewell fight against Wendell Giacomo.

Daley, who amassed a record of 44-18-2, spent much of the fight resisting submission attempts but as ever, had that incredible power to fall back on.

'I'm emotional to have all these people here, I love you all, if it wasn't for the fans I wouldn't be here so thank you,' he said.

'He is a tough guy and you can't overlook anyone. I wasn't here to quit tonight, I was here to knock somebody out.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091geW_0fdZvMv500
Paul Daley bid farewell to MMA with one final knockout of Wendell Giacomo (right)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

UFC Hall Of Famer Chuck Liddell Recounts Bar Fight With Navy SEALs

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell recently appeared on the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride and recounted an altercation he had involving a group of Navy SEALs while he was working in a bar. Host Steve-O and “The Iceman” touched on several topics during the podcast, ranging from Liddell’s rise...
UFC
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Storley
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Lyoto Machida
MiddleEasy

Evander Holyfield’s Son Evan Suffers Vicious KO In Upset Loss

Evan Holyfield has been knocked out in a massive upset loss. The legendary boxer’s son failed to match his father’s impressive early years in pro boxing. Evander Holyfield’s son, Evan came in as a massive favorite over his opponent, Jurmain McDonald at TrillerVerz 5 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday. Unfortunately, Evan wasn’t able to live up to the hype as McDonald stunned him with a savage right hand that sent him face-first to the mat in the second round, handing him his first pro boxing loss.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Getting Married This Month

Multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been off of television ever since the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view earlier this month. It was announced on a recent edition of The Bump that she is “out of action indefinitely” after suffering an arm injury against Ronda Rousey in the I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: 49ers great Frank Gore scores nasty KO in first pro boxing win

Frank Gore, arguably the best running back in San Francisco 49ers history, now has a knockout victory in his new endeavor as a boxer. Gore taking his athletic talents to combat sports became a reality when the man with 16,000 NFL rushing yards made his pugilistic debut on the undercard of December's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II card. Gore was one part of an undeniable freakshow fight pitting NFL vs NBA when he battled former Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz All-Star Deron Willams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Falls#Antidote#Boxing#Combat#British#Mvp#American#Londoner#Storleystorm
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
mmanews.com

Michael Johnson Makes MMA Twitter Go Nuts Following Brutal KO

UFC lightweight Michael Johnson hadn’t won a fight in nearly four years, and he snapped the skid in an incredible fashion at UFC Vegas 54. Johnson and Alan Patrick traded blows on the feet in the opening round, with both fighters getting hurt by big strikes. Johnson closed the show in Round 2 with a blitz on the feet combined with violent ground-and-pound combinations.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Angry Jermell Charlo snaps over Tim Tszyu question

By Robert Segal: A snarling newly crowned undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) snapped at the post-fight press conference when asked about his mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu following his tenth round knockout win over WBO champion Brian Castano (17-1-2, 12 KOs). To say that Jermell didn’t handle...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Openly gay fighter ‘Golden Princess’ battles stigma, carries pride flag ahead of title defense in Brazil

Washington Duarte became the first openly gay man to come out during his MMA career in Brazil, and he hopes it inspires others to follow his steps in the future. A bantamweight fighter out of Laranjal do Jari, Brazil, “Golden Princess” is scheduled to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Set to defend his Macaco Fighter title in his hometown against Rodrigo “Bad Boy” Melonio on Saturday, Duarte expects his career to take off in 2022, especially after popular Brazilian TV show Fantastico aired a story about him.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Eddie Hearn reveals Canelo Alvarez’s bold declaration after upset loss vs. Dmitry Bivol

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Canelo Alvarez is quite confident in his ability to defeat Dmitry Bivol in a potential rematch. Bivol came away with a successful defense of his WBA (Super) light heavyweight title against Alvarez last Saturday via a unanimous decision victory. Bivol had his way over the course of the bout with the undisputed super middleweight world champion, which included connecting on at least 30 percent of power punches in all but just one round (10th).
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Dwight Yorke is appointed as head coach of Australian club Macarthur FC... as the Manchester United legend finally begins his managerial career six months after being rejected by Aston Villa for the THIRD time

Dwight Yorke has been appointed as the head coach of Australian side Macarthur FC on a two-year deal, finally beginning his managerial career in the process. The 50-year-old retired from playing football 13 years ago, having scored nearly 200 goals in a club career that included spells at Aston Villa, Manchester United and Blackburn.
WORLD
Complex

Logan Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Still Owes Him Millions for Last Year’s Fight: ‘See You In the Courtroom’

Nearly a year after facing off with Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout, Logan Paul is still waiting to be paid in full for the fight. TMZ’s New York producer Seleah Simone caught up with the YouTuber-turned-boxer at the opening of New York’s Hard Rock Hotel where he told her Mayweather owes him “a few mil” for last summer’s fight, which sold over one million pay-per-view buys.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Men's ATP Tour announces that it will NOT strip UK's pre-SW19 events such as Queen's and Eastbourne of ranking points with Wimbledon decision under review despite Russian players being banned from entering

Player bodies in tennis took their first step on Monday night to back away from a confrontation with Wimbledon over the banning of Russian players. The men's ATP Tour announced they would not strip the UK's pre-SW19 grass-court events of ranking points, despite the likes of world No 2 Daniil Medvedev being barred from entering.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Frankie Dettori is snatched up to ride Piz Badile at Epsom with the Ulysses colt being kept fresh since the win in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown, while Inspiral will head straight to the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori has been snapped up to ride Piz Badile in the Cazoo Derby next month. The Ulysses colt has been kept fresh for the Epsom Classic since winning the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown, with trainer Donnacha O'Brien deciding against a return to the Foxrock venue for the Derby Trial won by Stone Age.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
38K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy