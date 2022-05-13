Beaumont man gets 20-year sentence after social media account links him to string of robberies
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next 20 years in prison after clues from his public Facebook page linked him to a string of robberies in 2020. Derrick Rashard Gloude, 24, pleaded guilty on September 23, 2021, to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime...
Louisiana Contractors Arrested for Alleged Fraud and Not Possessing Required License. Lake Charles, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 16, 2022, that on March 15, 2022, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received a complaint regarding possible contractor fraud. During the investigation, the victims stated...
LA MARQUE, Texas — Two people are dead and a third person was injured after a shooting in the backyard of a home, according to the La Marque Police Department. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of Beech Street. Police...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested a suspect who's accused of attempting to rob a man in the parking lot of a dollar store Friday night, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department. Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. Friday about a victim of a...
HOUSTON - The search for a missing woman, who authorities said had dementia, has ended with a tragic discovery. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Edna Jackson, 82, was found dead Monday afternoon, one day after she was reported missing. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she was found on...
COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of an AC repairman earlier this week. They describe the gunman as "armed and dangerous." Investigators caution against approaching the suspect but ask anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.
Friday the 13th proved unlucky for two men in the Kirbyville area as they were arrested in a Jasper County Sheriff's Department warrant raid. The department announced on their Facebook page that at about 9:30 p.m., deputies went to a residence on Farm to Market Road 1013 where they arrested Ruben Arredondo, 41, Kirbyville and Larry Kirkpatrick, 45, of Jasper.
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s help in identifying the suspect who shot and killed Kenneth Compton. The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on April 11. According to Houston police, Compton was in a parking lot in the 7500...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed and three others were critically injured Sunday after a shooting at a crowded flea market in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shots rang out just after 1 p.m. at a flea market near 8720 Airline Drive. HSCO said...
A man from Vidor was indicted for two charges on Wednesday by the Jefferson County Grand Jury. Jack Owens, 46, was arrested in January of this year for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance; both are a state jail felony. A Beaumont police officer responded...
HOUSTON - Three teenagers are hurt after an argument that lead to an overnight shooting in west Houston. Houston Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 13900 block of Westheimer Road. When officers arrived to the scene, there were no victims in sight, just businesses with blown out windows and casings.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has dedicated his life to educating others about the dangers of drunk driving after an accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. Every day in the United States, about 28 people die in drunk driving crashes. That is almost one death every 52 minutes.
An inmate escaped custody Thursday after he stabbed an officer driving a transport bus and caused the vehicle to crash, KBTX reports. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was aboard a bus headed to Huntsville from Gateville for a medical appointment when he got out of his shackles and stabbed the driver in the hand. The two tussled for a bit until the vehicle crashed, allowing Lopez to flee the scene on foot.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police released the name of a 32-year-old motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle accident in Port Arthur on Saturday. Wayne Joseph Prosperie from Orange was killed when his 2021 Honda motorcycle collided with a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Highway 82 just before 9 Saturday night. Prosperie had already died when crews arrived to the scene according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release. A 34-year-old woman was riding with him and was seriously hurt.
