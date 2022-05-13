ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont man gets 20-year sentence after social media account links him to string of robberies

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next 20 years in prison after clues from his public Facebook page linked him to a string of robberies in 2020. Derrick Rashard Gloude, 24, pleaded guilty on September 23, 2021, to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime...

