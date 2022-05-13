‘I couldn’t believe it’: Greensboro man reports gas theft after parking on the street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man claims someone stole gas out of his tank twice while parked on a city street.

“About a week and a half ago, my wife Tara came to me, and she felt kind of strange that she had less gas than she thought she had in her car when she went to work in the morning,” Mark Mehler said. “Being normal, forgetful people I looked at her and laughed and told her she was out of her mind.”

This week, he parked his own car on Swannanoa Drive with a full tank.

“A day and a half later when I got into the car to leave to go to work, not only was it empty, it showed zero miles left in the tank…nothing. Zero. Down to the bottom,” Mehler explained. “I thought it was the sensors. I drove over to the gas station. It took $67 to fill the tank.”

Mehler believes high prices may be to blame. This week, North Carolina gas prices hit a new record high.

He checked both vehicles for leaks and faulty equipment.

“There’s only one way you can lose gas without moving a car, and that’s to siphon it out,” Mehler said.

He shared a message with neighbors via Nextdoor and walked door-to-door after seeing other vehicles parked on the street.

“I guess we’re raising a yellow flag…be vigilant in your neighborhood and park your cars in your driveways,” Mehler said.

Officials with State Farm suggest parking in well-lit, well-traveled areas, parking in your driveway or under street lighting near your house and making sure your fuel door is visible from a main road.

To avoid becoming a target, they also encourage using a locking gas cap even if your fuel door locks.

“I’m not parking my car with the gas tank on the outside anymore, so they’re going to have to do it on the inside where I might hear them, can’t just pull up to the car and hit you,” Mehler said.

He is hopeful small changes will deter thieves in the future.

“Watching that thing go up to $67, that’s a lot of money. If it happens more than once, it’s like taking $67 and throwing it out in the street. Nobody wants to do that. I’d much rather eat a good steak,” Mehler said.

High Point police and Winston-Salem police do not report any similar recent crimes. FOX8 is still waiting for a response from Greensboro police.

