Back around 1980, Bruce Brown — the director of the iconic 1960s surf film The Endless Summer as well as the 1971 motorcycle documentary On Any Sunday — came upon 42 acres of remote property for sale on the Gaviota coastline just north of the city of Santa Barbara. Just a couple of years earlier, he and wife, Patricia, had built a house for their family in inland Orange County. “But it was too far inland,” shares Dana Brown, one of the couple’s three children and a film director himself (Step Into Liquid). “They were like, ‘We can’t believe we built...

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO