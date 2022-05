When I look at the gargantuan spines of the incomplete Centennial Corridor bridge towering over Highway 99, I get both mildly annoyed and mildly encouraged. Annoyed, because Bakersfield has been dealing with traffic cones, hard hats and detours for five years now and, judging by the progress of the urban landscape-changing project, will be dealing with them for another two.

