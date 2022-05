Petrol companies have been accused of profiteering from the energy crisis as fuel prices reach record highs.Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 5p a litre duty cut lasting a year in his Spring Statement to ease the burden of rocketing prices for motorists.However, fuel retailers were found to have failed to pass on nearly half of it, taking an average of 2p more in profit for every litre sold than they did before March, according to research from insurance company RAC.Some three and a half billion motorists are estimated to buy fuel each month seeing petrol companies making some £7m in...

TRAFFIC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO