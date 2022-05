Butternut, WI- The Butternut Area Historical Society will celebrate its 10th anniversary on June 3, with a good old-fashioned Potluck Contest. The group was formed by two women dedicated to documenting the history of Butternut through the people who made an impact on the community. Pot Luck winners will be chosen for each category, like sides, desserts or entrees. All donations will go back to the historical society. To sign up for the contest, email Kelly Meredith.

