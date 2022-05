On Sunday, May 15, at 6:22 p.m., crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and the Newberry Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 23000 block of NW 102nd Ave. Upon arrival they found an unoccupied mobile home that was fully involved. The structure was a total loss. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into surrounding woods and structures. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO