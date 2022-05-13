ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irion County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Irion, Tom Green by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF AN OZONA TO SAN SABA LINE FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH, GUSTING TO 40 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF AN OZONA TO SAN SABA LINE * WINDS...South to Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Avoid any outdoor activities that could result in flames or sparks of any kind. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Crane, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...4 to 6 or near critical to critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Record High Temperatures Prompt Heat Advisory Sunday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – Record temperatures as high as 106 degrees Sunday afternoon across the Concho Valley have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a warning about heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The NWS if advising that afternoon high temperatures will range from 103 to 106 degrees with gusty...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Fugitive Escapes Custody in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, TX — A dangerous fugitive is on the loose in the Concho Valley. According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, on May 16, Junction Police Department and Kimble County Sheriff's Office had a pursuit into Menard County and 2 subjects were captured but one male subject fled.
MENARD COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

ARPA Grant Funds Now Available Through Tom Green County for Area Businesses

SAN ANGELO – Starting on June 1st, small business owners in Tom Green County will be able to apply for grants through the County for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Tom Green County is partnering with PeopleFund to provide financial relief to small businesses in Tom Green County impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The program will provide grands of $5,000-$10,000 to small businesses eligible under the program.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

High Speed Crash at Dangerous Intersection Sends 2 to the Hospital Friday

SAN ANGELO – At least two people were injured in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of FM-2105 and US-87 N Friday evening. According to Jose Rivera with the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department, first responders were dispatched from San Angelo and Grape Creek to the deadly intersection around 7:30 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Voters Guide – Tom Green County Commissioner Pct. 4

Here are the answers to the 12 questions from Nanny in his own words. 1. Do you think it is important to assist the families stranded by Mineral Wells crossing to find an alternative route. If not, is the subdivision developer responsible?. Yes. I have a plan to help facilitate...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: May 14, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Rollover crash near Kirby Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police and paramedics responded to a rollover crash on Edmund Boulevard this afternoon, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle when a mechanical malfunction caused an unknown liquid to spray onto the windshield. According to police, the driver clipped the curb, which caused the vehicle to roll over.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist dies week after central Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist has died a week after he was involved in a crash in central Abilene. Daniel Randolph, 72, was pronounced dead in the hospital Thursday, a week after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 3rd and Willis Street May 5. Police say a car struck […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Indicted for Punching Officer

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for assault of a public servant. According to court documents, on February 14, 2022, a San Angelo police officer responded to the 1600 block of South Van Buren Street to assist CPS. There, the defendant, identified as Danielle White, became uncooperative and struck the officer on the left side of his face and neck.
SAN ANGELO, TX

