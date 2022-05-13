ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Used-car retailer Carvana sees significant core earnings for 2023

 3 days ago
May 13 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) on Friday forecast significant core earnings for 2023, as the online used-car retailer spelled out plans to rein in spending on advertising, expansion and other areas to offset waning demand.

Shares of the company, known for its car vending machines, were up 12.9% after the bell.

The outlook comes days after Carvana said it would lay off about 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, as part of its efforts to return to profitability following poor quarterly performance.

Demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages, with Carvana saying it did not see the typical seasonal demand during the first quarter this year. read more

Carvana, which recorded about $220 million in capital expenditure for the first quarter, plans on slashing its budget every quarter until it reaches about $50 million in the fourth. It plans on maintaining that figure each quarter, so it could post "significant" positive EBITDA for 2023.

The company also said it would rapidly reduce its selling, general and administrative expense per car sold and maintain a balance between its sales volumes and staffing levels.

Carvana raised $1.25 billion in an equity offering last month, with its shares losing more than half their value since.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
insideevs.com

Kia EV6 Wholesale Shipments Remain Stable In April 2022

Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in April decreased by 5.8% year-over-year to 238,538 units. During the first four months of 2022, the company sold 924,277 vehicles (down 2.0%). At the same time, Kia notes solid all-electric car sales results, although we must be aware that the output is...
RETAIL
International Business Times

Daimler Truck Sees High Demand Cushioning Raw Material Price Impact

Daimler Truck Holding said rising raw materials prices and inflationary pressures could weigh into its second quarter, but the truckmaker expected to continue passing high costs to customers amid record levels of demand. Once costs begin to decrease again, it could lower customer prices, Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz said...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

United Airlines lifts second-quarter revenue forecast

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) on Monday raised its revenue estimate for the current quarter despite trimming capacity, underscoring a booming travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier now expects total revenue per available seat mile to be up 23%-25% from the same period in 2019, up...
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Fortune

Something big is happening in the housing market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The most competitive housing market ever is finally showing signs of breaking. As data trickles in for April, it's becoming clear that the historically hot housing market has flipped trajectories....
BUSINESS
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Meat prices soar as inflation hits US shoppers

Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats in New York, said on Monday that he has been forced to raise prices between 5 and 10% because of inflation. Speaking from his location in Queens, N.Y. during a live interview on "Varney & Co.," Ottomanelli said he tried to do everything he could to keep prices "down as much as possible" as the price for everything, including rent and gas, continue to rise and are hitting 40-year highs.
QUEENS, NY
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
