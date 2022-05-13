SomiSomi Coming Soon to Chandler Ranch

Word on the streets of Chandler is that SomiSomi is coming to town. Indeed, a building permit found in city public records indicates that SomiSomi is under construction at 1840 W. Chandler Blvd. in the Chandler Ranch center anchored by 99 Ranch Market.

1,451 square feet are undergoing interior tenant improvements to transform the space into what is bound to become Chandler’s hot new ice cream spot. SomiSomi specializes in a Korean dessert known as “Ah-Boong,” which is a fish-shaped waffle cone filled with custard, Nutella, red bean, or taro, then topped with different flavors of soft serve.

The standard SomiSomi soft serve flavors are Milk, Ube, Matcha, and Black Sesame but sometimes a seasonal flavor enters the rotation. The Ah-Boongs get decorated with the customer’s choice of toppings, from cookie crumbles to cereal. The fish-shaped cones, called “taiyaki,” can also be ordered on their own.

SomiSomi originated in Los Angeles, California in 2016, where the shop quickly gained cult-popularity leading to ramped up franchising efforts along the West Coast. By 2020, the chain expanded into Hawaii, Texas, and Nevada.

This will be SomiSomi’s first location in Arizona. An opening has not been announced at this time. The franchisees could not be reached for comment. For more information, visit www.somisomi.com.