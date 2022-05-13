ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Taco Boy’s to Open Two New Spots in Phoenix This Summer

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXQUS_0fdZs5B200

Taco Boy’s Tacos al Carbon grills up some of the best tacos and vampiros in downtown Phoenix and Tempe. Now the local business is gearing up to expand with two new locations in the West Valley. This year, Taco Boy’s is taking over a former Circle K store at 9055 W. Camelback Road and a former Schlotzsky’s at 9016 N. Black Canyon Highway .

Owner Suminder Sodhi told What Now Phoenix this week that he expects both locations to open throughout the summer . These two new spots will have beer and wine, plus the same delicious menu that keeps Taco Boy’s customers coming back for more.

Sourcing their ingredients from trusted local vendors, Taco Boy’s uses a charcoal grill to cook some of the best-tasting meats that go into their tacos, burritos, quesadillas, platos, and vampiros. Meat options include carne asada, pollo, tripa, cabeza, pastor, and barbacoa.

Their Tempe location has a beer wall with 20 beers on tap and a weekday Happy Hour special from 3 to 6 p.m. It’s likely that these two new west Phoenix locations will follow suit.

For more information, visit aztacoboys.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Tempe, AZ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pollo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
0
Followers
24
Post
2
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy