Taco Boy’s to Open Two New Spots in Phoenix This Summer

Taco Boy’s Tacos al Carbon grills up some of the best tacos and vampiros in downtown Phoenix and Tempe. Now the local business is gearing up to expand with two new locations in the West Valley. This year, Taco Boy’s is taking over a former Circle K store at 9055 W. Camelback Road and a former Schlotzsky’s at 9016 N. Black Canyon Highway .

Owner Suminder Sodhi told What Now Phoenix this week that he expects both locations to open throughout the summer . These two new spots will have beer and wine, plus the same delicious menu that keeps Taco Boy’s customers coming back for more.

Sourcing their ingredients from trusted local vendors, Taco Boy’s uses a charcoal grill to cook some of the best-tasting meats that go into their tacos, burritos, quesadillas, platos, and vampiros. Meat options include carne asada, pollo, tripa, cabeza, pastor, and barbacoa.

Their Tempe location has a beer wall with 20 beers on tap and a weekday Happy Hour special from 3 to 6 p.m. It’s likely that these two new west Phoenix locations will follow suit.

For more information, visit aztacoboys.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.