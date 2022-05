After 13 years in downtown Peterborough, The Thing in the Spring is shapeshifting. The eclectic New Hampshire music festival will take place in neighboring town Keene this year, bringing 35 artists to Nova Arts between Thursday (May 19) and Sunday evening (May 22). The festival’s new format condenses its footprint significantly; all sets this weekend will take place at one of Nova Arts’ two stages, as opposed to years past, when the festivities spread across multiple venues, museums, and galleries.

KEENE, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO