Greene County, NY

Greene County man arrested for animal cruelty

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On May 6, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, accused of animal abuse. Police said, Zachery Diehl, the alleged owner has been charged with animal cruelty.

According to police, they seized two six-month-old puppies and brought them to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA to be evaluated by staff and examined by a veterinarian. Officials said the pups have cleared their health exam.

Currently, CGHS/SPCA is looking for foster homes for the two pups until the cruelty case has been cleared by the courts. The puppies are friendly and sweet they added.

The shelter said animals are waiting for their chance to get in line for adoption. For more information, you can email the shelter at info@cghs.org , or by phone at (518) 828-6044 extension 100.

NEWS10 ABC

news10.com

