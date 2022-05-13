ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Open Second Chandler Location

By Nadine Blanco
 3 days ago
Fans of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will have a new spot to beat the heat this year in Chandler . A new location is coming to at 4980 W. Ray Road. Remodeling is underway on the northeast corner of Rural and Ray Roads in west Chandler.

Franchise owner Teri Hunter confirmed with What Now Phoenix this week that this location should be ready to open by September of this year . Over the next few months, the space is being outfitted with all the necessary equipment to churn out Jeremiah’s tasty frozen treats.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is known, of course, for their 40 flavors of Italian ice, from Bahama Freeze and Mango to Cake Batter and Chocolate Ice. Customers can add sprinkles on top, plus layers of cookie crumbles and chocolate chips.

The menu also has soft, creamy vanilla and chocolate ice cream. They are also known for Gelatis, a combination of their Italian ice and ice cream that makes for the perfect cool treat on a hot summer day. Until this new location is ready to welcome customers, you can visit Jeremiah’s in south Chandler, Gilbert, and Queen Creek.

For more information, visit jeremiahsice.com.

