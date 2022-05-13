ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Suspect in custody after pursuit and search in Palm Desert neighborhood

By Rich Tarpening
 3 days ago
One person is in custody Friday after leading deputies on a pursuit in Palm Desert and causing deputies to swarm a neighborhood for hours searching for the suspect. A second person was also arrested for knowingly harboring a fugitive.

According to a Riverside County Sheriff Spokesperson, the events began shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon when deputies attempted to pull over a wanted suspect in the area of Monterey Drive and A Street. The suspect sped off, and deputies went in pursuit. The driver crashed in the area of Oasis Club Drive and Country Club Drive and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Several Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were then called into help locate the suspect inside the Brenna at Capri Community near Bel Canto Court and Bellini Way. Viewers also told News Channel 3 that a helicopter was seen circling their neighborhood for hours and several homes had to be cleared while searching for the suspect.

The suspect was finally arrested peacefully around 5:00 p.m. at a home Azzuro Drive. An additional person was also taken into custody for knowingly harboring a fugitive. No word on what the suspect was wanted for at this time.

Ronald Reagan Elementary School which is nearby was impacted during student release at the end of the day. "While the occurrence has nothing to do with the school, the police activity impacted student release," says Mary Perry, spokeswoman for Desert Sands Unified School District. "Students were individually released to a parent or authorized adult."

Palm Springs, CA
