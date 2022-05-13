ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Election 2022: Meet the Candidates

WPRI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis. ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆. With a number of high-profile offices opening up this year, voters will have a field...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters for Election 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Inflation. Gas prices. Health care. Education. These are just a few of the issues affecting voters right now that will shape how they make their decisions in this year’s election. With so much at stake, 12 News will be your local election headquarters for comprehensive campaign coverage on air and online in 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI
starvedrock.media

Rhode Island House, Senate to vote on marijuana legalization this week

(The Center Square) – Marijuana legalization is the focus of a pair of identical bills that will be heard in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Senate Bill 2430, sponsored by Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, at 3:30 p.m., while the House Finance Committee will host a vote on House Bill 7593, sponsored by Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, at 5 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Elections
ABC6.com

RI House and Senate committees to discuss legalizing marijuana this week

Rhode Island State House and Senate committees will meet this week to discuss legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Rhode Island. Both committees are set to meet on Wednesday, May 18. The two committees introduced identical “Rhode Island Cannabis Act” bills in March. The latest step in the long debate...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Fung
Person
Seth Magaziner
Person
Deb Ruggiero
Person
Nellie Gorbea
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Housing Crisis Prompts Meeting [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

United Interfaith Action, a faith-based organization committed to tackling social issues in Southeastern Massachusetts, is continuing to push for more affordable housing in New Bedford. The high cost of housing and record-high rents are resulting in even moderate-income individuals and families struggling to find a place to live. The UIA...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Narragansett Town Council to vote on beach fees on Monday

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)- The Narragansett Town Council will vote on approving beach fees at the town beach, as well as making other changes on Monday night. The council will also vote on restoring no-fee passes to members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island. The meeting is scheduled for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Bills to legalize recreational pot in R.I. to get first votes next week

Legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island will get its first votes Wednesday. House and Senate leadership made the announcement Friday evening. The Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Finance Committee will vote on the bill to legalize, regulate, tax and provide oversight over recreational marijuana system. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#House
CBS Pittsburgh

Candidate facing menacing charge exits congressional race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island congressional candidate recently arrested on a menacing charge in Ohio has dropped out of the race.Michael Neary said in a statement Friday he was seeking medical treatment for non-epileptic seizures following his arrest in Ohio in March. He said the decision followed "careful consultation and prayer."Neary, 28, was among a large field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Rhode Island's 2nd congressional district following incumbent Democrat Jim Langevin's announcement in January that he's retiring.Neary has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of menacing by stalking March 23, as well as drug...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Hundreds marching down North Main St. in support of Roe v. Wade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of demonstrators protesting in Providence condemning the leaked reversal of Roe v. Wade Saturday morning. People were in the streets shouting, “this is what democracy looks like,” ahead of final the final decision. If the ruling is overturned, there will be no...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Wealth Gap - Rhode Island Ranks 46th for Homeownership

A new study shows that Rhode Island is ranked at the bottom of states for homeownership. The data released by Wall Street 24/7 finds that Rhode Island ranks last in New England and 46th overall. Only New York, California, Nevada and Hawaii have lower homeownership rates. "There is a direct...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WPRI 12 News

On the Job: General Stanton Inn hiring servers, dishwashers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. General Stanton Inn is a historic establishment that welcomed its first guests in 1740 and is now a premier boutique-style Inn in Charlestown. As the summer season approaches, they are looking to hire servers and dishwashers. Servers […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

COVID again. In Rhode Island. Really. – Michael Fine

It’s back. I didn’t think we’d see another surge before the fall, but Covid-19 is back in Rhode Island. Our testing numbers are up; hospitalizations have doubled; some test sites in Central Falls are running 25 percent positive, and some schools in Central Falls have lost so many staff to illness that they are talking about whether they need to close for five to ten days.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy