MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bystander pulled a person from a car that was on fire, Friday, according to officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad. “The patient was down the hillside where emergency personnel were working on the patient when the fuel tank ruptured sending fire all around and endangering the emergency personnel as well as cutting off their main route back up an embankment through thick woods and where other emergency personnel were arriving,” officials said. “Fire extinguishers were used to push the fire back momentarily until Fire arrived on scene.”

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO