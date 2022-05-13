Driver seriously injured after crash, 75-foot fall

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering after his vehicle crashed through an overpass railing Friday morning in New Bern.

A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on U.S. 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge. The driver is now hospitalized with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the tractor-trailer fell more than 75 feet before hitting the ground. The railing on the overpass is damaged, but officials say the road is still safe.

“Well DOT (NC Department of Transportation), they’ve done their part coming out, checking the stability of everything, make sure it’s still safe for motors to pass,” said Sgt. Michael Riggs of the State Highway Patrol. ” And anytime in the event, they found someone to be unsafe, they would definitely put out things in place as far as far as a warning.”

That portion of the bridge and Howell Road were closed for more than five hours this morning and has since reopened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.