ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Driver seriously injured after crash, 75-foot fall

By Brandon Tester, Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRwG7_0fdZpoeZ00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering after his vehicle crashed through an overpass railing Friday morning in New Bern.

A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on U.S. 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge. The driver is now hospitalized with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the tractor-trailer fell more than 75 feet before hitting the ground. The railing on the overpass is damaged, but officials say the road is still safe.

“Well DOT (NC Department of Transportation), they’ve done their part coming out, checking the stability of everything, make sure it’s still safe for motors to pass,” said Sgt. Michael Riggs of the State Highway Patrol. ” And anytime in the event, they found someone to be unsafe, they would definitely put out things in place as far as far as a warning.”

That portion of the bridge and Howell Road were closed for more than five hours this morning and has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Woman yells at employee and her cars drives away without her

A woman in the drive-thru of a Chick-Fil-A in Wilmington, North Carolina, was so worked up about something that she got out of her car to yell at one of the employees. The only problem was, she left her car in drive ... and, you guessed it, the car started rolling away without her. Turns out the car jumped the curb and ended up halfway down a hill. Luckily, no one was hurt. But thankfully, it was all captured on TikTok – where it’s gotten millions of views. (Daily Dot)
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS 17

Man found dead after his boat seen going in circles at NC coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
cbs17

VIDEO: Massive fire destroys manufacturing plant in Nash County town

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire destroyed a manufacturing plant in Spring Hope in Nash County late Saturday night and early Sunday, officials said. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at JHRG Manufacturing, which makes protector fabrics, including body armor, at 303 S. Pine St., according to Spring Hope police and fire officials.
NASH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
New Bern, NC
Sports
jocoreport.com

2 Injured After Semi Truck Snags Communication Lines

CLAYTON – Two people were injured and traffic was diverted for hours around an accident scene just before 5:00pm Friday. It happened at the intersection of US Highway 70 and Powhatan Road. An eighteen wheeler was leaving the Speedway convenience store parking lot when it snagged low-hanging communication lines...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Man in critical condition after Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night in Washington. Police said they were called to the 700 block of North Market Street around 9:15 p.m. where they found Herman Branch on a sidewalk. The 47-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and...
WASHINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dot#Sgt#The State Highway Patrol
WITN

All-way stop coming to Craven County intersection postponed

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A busy intersection in one Eastern Carolina county is being transformed into an all-way stop. However, the date of action has been postponed. North Carolina Department of Transportation planned to add stop signs on Old U.S. 70 at Tuscarora-Rhems Road/ Dry Monia Road on Tuesday. This new traffic pattern was identified by the NCDOT as a good tool to reduce the number of crashes in this area.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Camp Lejeune security upgrades will require phased Wilson gate closures

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Gate will experience phased closures over the next three months for security upgrades beginning May 25 at 6:00 p.m. While additional sentries will be posted to accommodate increased traffic at the Holcomb Gate, drivers can expect delays during the following key construction dates at the Wilson Gate:
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

Surf City PD searching for missing person

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department is searching for Darwin Omar Rivera-Ortega. Rivera-Ortega is 34 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 8 a.m. on May 11 in his home in Surf City.
SURF CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Woman dies in NC 308 accident

WINDSOR – A Martin County woman was killed while another was injured in a single vehicle accident near here Wednesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified Brianna Ewell, age 22 of Williamston, as the person that lost their life. According to a report filed by NCHP Trooper...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No charges will be filed after a brother shot and killed his brother over the weekend. Wayne County deputies say they were called to a home on Weaver Road in the Grantham area on Saturday for a shooting. They found Brooks Taylor in the backyard...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One woman is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus happened in Duplin County Thursday afternoon. According to highway patrol, Jackie Sellers crossed the center line, entering the other lane hitting a school bus head on. The...
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy