Homes surrounded by Oconto flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After years of waiting for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon to be back in-person, the wait is now over, as runners laced up together on Sunday morning. The 23rd Cellcom Green Bay Marathon was the first in-person event in three years, but for runners who completed the full marathon, this was the first time they hit the course together since 2018.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO