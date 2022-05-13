ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Homes surrounded by Oconto flooding

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sheriff is warning people to respect the power of Mother Nature. Appleton schools...

www.wbay.com

wearegreenbay.com

Diocese of Green Bay Bishop recovering from COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A representative of the Diocese of Green Bay has confirmed that Bishop David Ricken is recovering from COVID-19. They explained that the Bishop was recently diagnosed and is currently beyond the quarantining period. The religious institution is continuing to follow the guidelines set forth...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Green Bay K-9s honored with memorial

Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit. Updated: 3 hours...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton grandpa comes up with a creative to pick grandkids up from school

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Rex Hahn said he has one job make sure his grandkids are happy. “You gotta spoil the grandkids,” said Hahn. “That’s my number one job.”. Besides the full-size bounce house he has in his backyard he is doing that with the mini train he uses to pick his grandkids up from school.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

K-9 monument unveiled at Green Bay Police headquarters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new memorial honors the service of Green Bay’s four-legged officers. A K-9 monument was unveiled outside Green Bay Police headquarters in conjunction with National Police Week Monday. “These dogs are out here all the time keeping all of us here who live in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay hospital provides additional ways to obtain baby formula

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the national baby formula shortage affecting mothers and newborns, some are switching to purchasing breastmilk. HSHS Saint Vincent Hospital in Green Bay partnered with Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes to create the area’s first breastmilk dispensary in 2019.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Young Animals Appearing at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As summer-like weather impact part of Northeast Wisconsin, some young wildlife is starting to appear on the scene. A “waterfowl crossing” sign is designed to help ducks and geese get across East Shore Drive in Green Bay. “They all started hatching around...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Fire danger ‘near critical’ in Wausau, northwest Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger in the Wausau area and across northwest Wisconsin. Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Tick season

Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Baby formula scams increasing amid shortage

Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit. Updated: 3 hours...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County COVID-19 community level rises to medium risk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some local health departments are reporting increases in COVID-19 activity and urging people to take precautions. Brown County Health and Human Services, De Pere Health Department, and Oneida Nation Health Department issued the statement Monday. Brown County COVID-19 community level rose to “medium risk” over...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Denmark High School now home to large-scale orchard

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - A local high school becomes the first in Northeast Wisconsin to plant a large-scale orchard. Dozens of fruit trees are now in the ground at Denmark High School, making for a busy couple of days for ag students outside the classroom. “We’ve been planting an orchard...
DENMARK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ready, set, go! Cellcom Green Bay Marathon returns in-person

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After years of waiting for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon to be back in-person, the wait is now over, as runners laced up together on Sunday morning. The 23rd Cellcom Green Bay Marathon was the first in-person event in three years, but for runners who completed the full marathon, this was the first time they hit the course together since 2018.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Clean up underway in Oconto County

Officer Hughes saved someone stabbed in the neck. The highway commissioner is meeting with engineering firms to come up with a plan to fix the roadways. Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Hmong American Day Festival in Appleton inspires confidence through culture

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Today is Hmong American Day, May 14. Across states like Wisconsin and Minnesota, it’s a chance to honor Hmong history and their contributions to this country. Especially through music and traditional dances. “Dancing is a way to express our culture on-stage and showcase what our...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Consumer First Alert

High temperatures will make it into the 70s area wide today. It will turn slightly cooler into the start of the work week with highs in the 60s. High temperatures will once again make it above average as temperatures will climb into the 70s. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Community...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan Hazmat team responds to chemical leak at resort

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Hazmat team was called to a resort in Sheboygan Monday for a chemical release. At about 12:24 p.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was dispatched to Blue Harbor Resort, 700 Blue Harbor Drive, for a leak in the pool filtration room. An employee told crews that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WNCY

Advocate Aurora to Build Hospital in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Advocate Aurora Health plans to expand its existing Fond du Lac health center into a hospital. Construction on the 70,000-square-foot hospital is expected to begin this month. It will be called Aurora Medical Center – Fond du Lac. When construction is complete,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay intersection re-opens

UPDATE -- The intersection has re-opened and police say traffic flow can resume as normal. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An intersection in Green Bay is closed due to a traffic crash. Green Bay Police Department says that motorists should avoid North Webster Avenue and University Avenue. According to the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dr. Rai talks increase in COVID-19 activity, treatment options

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 cases are up across the state, and that comes with an uptick in hospitalizations. Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined Action 2 News This Morning to address the current trends and the tools we have to prevent serious illness. BROWN COUNTY AT...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

