Homes surrounded by Oconto flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A representative of the Diocese of Green Bay has confirmed that Bishop David Ricken is recovering from COVID-19. They explained that the Bishop was recently diagnosed and is currently beyond the quarantining period. The religious institution is continuing to follow the guidelines set forth...
Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit. Updated: 3 hours...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — As of Monday, Wisconsin registered its highest seven-day average of new confirmed Coronavirus cases since February. "We're now in another hopefully small-to-moderate-sized surge of the disease," DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Rex Hahn said he has one job make sure his grandkids are happy. “You gotta spoil the grandkids,” said Hahn. “That’s my number one job.”. Besides the full-size bounce house he has in his backyard he is doing that with the mini train he uses to pick his grandkids up from school.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new memorial honors the service of Green Bay’s four-legged officers. A K-9 monument was unveiled outside Green Bay Police headquarters in conjunction with National Police Week Monday. “These dogs are out here all the time keeping all of us here who live in...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the national baby formula shortage affecting mothers and newborns, some are switching to purchasing breastmilk. HSHS Saint Vincent Hospital in Green Bay partnered with Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes to create the area’s first breastmilk dispensary in 2019.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As summer-like weather impact part of Northeast Wisconsin, some young wildlife is starting to appear on the scene. A “waterfowl crossing” sign is designed to help ducks and geese get across East Shore Drive in Green Bay. “They all started hatching around...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger in the Wausau area and across northwest Wisconsin. Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.
Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit.
Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit. Updated: 3 hours...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some local health departments are reporting increases in COVID-19 activity and urging people to take precautions. Brown County Health and Human Services, De Pere Health Department, and Oneida Nation Health Department issued the statement Monday. Brown County COVID-19 community level rose to “medium risk” over...
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - A local high school becomes the first in Northeast Wisconsin to plant a large-scale orchard. Dozens of fruit trees are now in the ground at Denmark High School, making for a busy couple of days for ag students outside the classroom. “We’ve been planting an orchard...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After years of waiting for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon to be back in-person, the wait is now over, as runners laced up together on Sunday morning. The 23rd Cellcom Green Bay Marathon was the first in-person event in three years, but for runners who completed the full marathon, this was the first time they hit the course together since 2018.
Officer Hughes saved someone stabbed in the neck. The highway commissioner is meeting with engineering firms to come up with a plan to fix the roadways. Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Today is Hmong American Day, May 14. Across states like Wisconsin and Minnesota, it’s a chance to honor Hmong history and their contributions to this country. Especially through music and traditional dances. “Dancing is a way to express our culture on-stage and showcase what our...
High temperatures will make it into the 70s area wide today. It will turn slightly cooler into the start of the work week with highs in the 60s. High temperatures will once again make it above average as temperatures will climb into the 70s. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Community...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Hazmat team was called to a resort in Sheboygan Monday for a chemical release. At about 12:24 p.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was dispatched to Blue Harbor Resort, 700 Blue Harbor Drive, for a leak in the pool filtration room. An employee told crews that...
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Advocate Aurora Health plans to expand its existing Fond du Lac health center into a hospital. Construction on the 70,000-square-foot hospital is expected to begin this month. It will be called Aurora Medical Center – Fond du Lac. When construction is complete,...
UPDATE -- The intersection has re-opened and police say traffic flow can resume as normal. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An intersection in Green Bay is closed due to a traffic crash. Green Bay Police Department says that motorists should avoid North Webster Avenue and University Avenue. According to the...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 cases are up across the state, and that comes with an uptick in hospitalizations. Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined Action 2 News This Morning to address the current trends and the tools we have to prevent serious illness. BROWN COUNTY AT...
Comments / 0