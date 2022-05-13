ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

JC SOFTBALL: Lady Chaps split at WJCAC Tournament

By Midland Reporter Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Midland College softball team opened the WJCAC/Region V West Tournament with a 9-6 victory over Frank Phillips College at Lubbock Christian University on Friday...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Midland, TX
College Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Chaps#Midland College#Howard College#Wjcac Tournament#The Lady Chaparrals#Frank Phillips College#Clarendon College#Odessa College#Western Texas College
DFW Community News

Scharbauer Cattle Company Creates a Model for Ranch-to-Retail Beef

It had rained a tenth of an inch on the Scharbauer Cattle Company’s North Curtis Ranch the night before owner John Scharbauer gave me a tour of the property. It was March 31, and that was the most rain he’d seen on this nearly 18,000-acre spread for the last 219 days. Scharbauer had been counting. So had Jim and Janeane White, who live at the ranch house and keep an eye on the property and the cattle. As we pulled up to their house, a sprinkler was struggling to dampen a small patch of dirt that should have been lawn. Jim greeted us outside the truck and said they had waited up for the rain that came at 10 p.m. The pattering drops on the roof had made them tear up. “That’s kinda what we live for,” Jim said.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KBAT 99.9

An Odd Site On 191 In Midland Heading In From Odessa

I've driven past this 100 times or more since moving here but never paid that close attention till today when it caught my eye from across the other side of 191 heading toward Loop 250 in Midland. And it struck me as odd, because even though I know who the man on the billboard is because I'm 52-I wondered if anyone here age 35 or under would? I mean, growing up in the '70s and 80's, everyone knew who John Wayne was. "The Duke" starred in so many films, one of which is my favorite western thanks to my Dad passing on his love for it--Rio Bravo. I've even been to the movie set in Tucson Arizona to see where they filmed. But like everything else in life, as time passes and generations move forward-what and who was famous to one, will be replaced by the next in line.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

What Bands Played Ector County Coliseum the Year You Were Born

The Ector Count Coliseum was built way back in 1954. You may not realize it but the first ever performer to hit the stage happened to be none other than The King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley. That's right, the very first artist to preform at the Ector County Coliseum was Elvis. Pretty cool right? I think so. Through the years there have been plenty of epic concerts at the Ector County Coliseum, most of them happened when I was too young to go to any of them unfortunately.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy