DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Both lanes of Highway 7 Bypass at the intersection of Boren Blvd. are closed off this morning. A crude oil tanker spilled. The spill is contained. The Duncan Fire Dept. is on scene, waiting for the EPA crew to get there around 8:30 a.m. There is no ETA for when the lanes will be open again.

DUNCAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO