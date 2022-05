NEW ORLEANS — Happy Saturday! Rain and storm chances are back in the forecast, but it won't be a washout. Storm chances are running at about 40%. If you're out and about, just keep an eye on the sky! There is a very low risk of thunderstorms becoming severe with wind and hail in St. John Bapt., St. James, Tangipahoa, Washington, and parts of St. Charles, Lafourche and St. Tammany parishes, plus much of Pearl River County. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid with highs 87-90 degrees. Prepare for the heat if you're heading to the Asian pacific American Heritage Festival or the OLPS Tomato Festival! Wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO