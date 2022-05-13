ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New interim chief sworn in for Cleveland Division of Fire

By Drew Scofield
 3 days ago
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb swore in Eric. G. Burchak on Friday as the interim chief for the Cleveland Division of Fire.

He assumes the role immediately, the city said.

According to the city, Burchak graduated from Lakewood High School in 1986 and the West Side Institute of Technology. He's been a firefighter with the department since 1993 when he served on Ladder 23. He made lieutenant in 2000, captain in 2007 and was made battalion chief in 2013. In 2020, he was promoted to assistant chief for the division of fire and has served as the chief of operations and executive officer. He's also a graduate of the 124th Cleveland Police Academy and has worked with the Cleveland Fire Arson Unit as an investigator for six years.

He now serves as the city's 17th division of fire chief.

Burchak's son, Jarret, is also a Cleveland firefighter—having recently graduated from the 36th Cleveland Fire Academy.

The city said Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Luke will now serve as the fire executive officer for the city.

RELATED: Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo retiring in May
