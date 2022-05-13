Foodie Friday: Old Salty’s Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First Goldfish crackers, now a seafood staple beloved in the Northeast and especially in New England.
Old Bay seasoning will add a bit of Chesapeake Bay flavor to the chunks of clam, potatoes, celery, milk and other spices in Campbell’s Chunky Soup’s Clam Chowder, the Campbell Soup Company said Monday.
The new soup is available at select stores and will be sold nationwide starting in June, costing $3.19 per 18.8-ounce can, Campbell’s said.
The Campbell Soup Company owns Pepperidge Farms, makers of Goldfish, so the company would likely encourage you make a collaboration of your own and replace your oyster crackers with Old Bay Goldfish.
Maryland native Chef Sheenee Cotton is bringing her Vegan Dining Experience to Salisbury. Chef Cotton joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to show off some of the dishes that will be featured at the event. On Saturday, May 21st, the Vegan Brunch Experience will be from 12-2:30...
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Cooter Brown's Twisted Southern Kitchen and Bourbon Bar as a participant for 2022. Cooter Brown's Twisted Southern Kitchen and Bourbon Bar features traditional Southern cooking with a modern twist. Bourbon bar, cocktails, and beer. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022.
Hart-Miller Island State Park is an 1100-acre island located in Baltimore County on the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of Middle River. The island was originally part of a peninsula that extended from Edgemere, MD. The two islands, Hart and Miller, were joined by the construction of a dike in 1981, and until 2009, the impoundment was filled with dredge material from Baltimore Harbor, eventually creating Hart-Miller Island.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better.
Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists.
B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform.
Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events:
Sunday, June 12: PrideFest
Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul
Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands
Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock
Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist
To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
Why go to a national brand coffee shop when we have Bean Rush Cafe right here in Annapolis….and Crownsville…and another location that actually surprised me!. Today, we speak with Mark and Shannon Abrahams who got their hospitality background on luxury yachts and it shows in their cafes! Fine food. Great drinks. And awesome people.
As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who’s ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won’t want to miss.
What happens to racehorses when they can no longer perform on the track? Finding them new homes and a new purpose is what a special organization in Cecil County is all about. Bonnie McRae, founder of "After the Races," helps the...
SHARPTOWN, Md. – The Sharptown Fire Department is welcoming their newest Open Water Divers team. This group completed their PADI Open Water Diver Certification this past weekend and they are ready to go on and help save lives. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
A liquor store in Carroll County sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5.1 million last week, the Maryland Lottery said. The record-setting Multi-Match prize sold at Hampstead Liquors in the 700 block of Hanover Pike was claimed, the lottery said. Also last week, someone who...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are responding to a Monday evening house fire in Middle River. The blaze was reported at just before 5:30 p.m. on Gladiolus Place (21220) in Wilson Point. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area.
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines officials have announced a new water taxi service coming later this month. Starting on Tuesday, May 31st, riders can leave from the Ocean Pines Yacht Club to one of three stops in Ocean City: 118th Street, 48th Street, and the West Ocean City Harbor. The water taxes is scheduled to travel from Ocean Pines to 48th Street each day at 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., and 6:45 p.m. Boats will return to Ocean Pines heading north at 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.
SALISBURY, Md. – The 81st National Folk Festival has announced several additional performers for this year’s event in Downtown Salisbury. This year’s festival will mark the final year of the event’s residency. In 2023, the festival will transition to the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury. Approximately 350 artists, including musicians, dancers, storytellers, and craftspeople, will take part in the National Folk Festival, with more than 25 different musical groups performing on four outdoor stages throughout the downtown area.
CARNEY, MD—Crews performed a rescue along a popular bike trail on Sunday morning. The Providence Volunteer Fire Company reports that an engine, a special rescue unit, and an ATV responded to a report of an injured person on a bike trail in the Loch Raven Watershed. One person was rescued from the woods using specialized, all-terrain rescue equipment.
May is Haitian heritage month and One Way Insurance Group, a Haitian-owned insurance company teamed up with Jeffery Benson Haitian Coalition for Haitian Flag day festivities. The event was complete with vendors, music, food, and resources for the community. Kids got a chance to learn about...
One of the longest one-day festivals in Maryland returned after a two-year hiatus. People came out Sunday for the Arbutus Arts Festival, which had to be canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. The festival included a wide variety of artists and their work,...
The Delaware Department of Agriculture honors another set of Century Farms in the state. The Century Farm Program honors farming families who have owned and farmed their land for at least 100 years. They must include at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $10,000 annually in agricultural sales.
When the dogwood trees begin to bloom, and the blue crabs start their migration up the Chesapeake Bay, it’s time to head east, out of the city and onward to the Eastern Shore, then further, toward the ocean—stopping just short of those salty Atlantic waves. Take our word for it: Come May, there are few better fresh-air respites in the state of Maryland than the tiny town of Berlin.
In June 2017, Matthew Hager was riding his bicycle in a bike lane on Chinquapin Round Road when the front tire became lodged in a gap between the storm sewer grate and the roadway. Now, nearly 5 years later, and just before the City of Annapolis implements an electric bike program, a jury found the City negligent in maintaining bicycle lanes and awarded Mr. Hager $300,000.
The tide swings on some Chesapeake Bay waterways can be drastic. What could be sufficient water depth yesterday may be a sandbar today. On the Corsica River, a 23-year-old boater lost her life when the 17-footer she was riding in ran hard aground. Bay Bulletin reported on the tragedy in 2020. As Cheryl Costello reports from Queen Anne’s County, the victim’s family has launched a pilot program urging boaters to check the tides before they go out. Watch below:
