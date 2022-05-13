Worcester issues ‘mask recommendation’

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO