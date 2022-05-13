ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester issues ‘mask recommendation’

By Amy Sokolow
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ second-largest city has issued a “mask recommendation” as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state. A release issued by city officials noted that the number of new positive COVID-19 cases has reached...

whdh.com

Comments / 5

Boston 25 News WFXT

Two more bodies recovered from Worcester fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tom Natoli came to his former home on Gage Street, hoping to recover some old family pictures. It would be a miracle if those photos survived. Early Saturday morning, a fierce fire tore through the multi-family dwelling – displacing at least 20 residents and killing at least four.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

String of assaults occur on Boston University campus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston University Police is warning the campus community to be on alert after a string of incidents occurred on campus over the weekend. On Friday at 11:45 p.m., a BU student reported that an unknown person, who was also unknown to the student, forced his way into their apartment and assaulted the student. The student was able to fight the person off and call police. The suspect has still not been located.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Two more confirmed dead after Worcester fire

In total, officials have confirmed four people died. The death toll of the massive fire in Worcester that occurred on Saturday continues to climb. On Saturday, officials said two residents had died. Acting Fire Chief Martin Dyer said Monday that two additional victims were found in the wreckage on Gage Street, WCVB reported. K-9 units were used to recover one victim at 8 a.m., and another at 1 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 2 dead in four-alarm Worcester fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — At least two people have died following a four-alarm fire in Worcester early Saturday, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said. Three others were injured in the blaze. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 2 Gage St., a six-family, triple-decker home. Roche said the...
WORCESTER, MA
WBRE

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and […]
FALL RIVER, MA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Worcester, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Worcester, Massachusetts' second largest city, is named after Worcester, England, and has a population of around 182,000 people as of 2010. Worcester is known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth" because of its center location. It is noted for being a busy yet pleasant city, close enough to Boston to take advantage of the famed city's offers but small enough to retain its own flavor. Also, the city offers some of the top coffee shops, each of which brings something unique to the table.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

City of Worcester issues indoor mask advisory

WORCESTER, Mass. - The City of Worcester issued an advisory on Friday encouraging residents to wear masks indoors. The number of new positive COVID-19 cases reached its highest point since February and levels of COVID-19 have increased in regional wastewater, according to the city. Worcester’s seven-day daily average of new...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Experimental helicopter catches fire at Massachusetts airport

An experimental helicopter caught fire at a Massachusetts airport Friday morning, according to authorities. The pilot of the two-person aircraft notified the Regional Old Colony Communication Center shortly before 7:40 a.m. that his vehicle was on fire at Cranland Airport at 777 Monponsett St. on Route 58. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find the helicopter on the ground and engulfed in flames, officials said.
HANSON, MA
NECN

Has the 5th Wave Arrived? COVID Cases Surging Again in Mass.

COVID-19 cases are surging once again in Massachusetts, with statewide and school numbers seeing large increases in recent days. And most counties in the state are now in the high risk category, the CDC says. This latest increase is being attributed to subvariants of omicron -- the "stealth" omicron variant...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Man arrested after Lexington-to-Bedford pursuit

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After a police pursuit that stretched from Weston to Bedford, a 57-year-old man has been taken to Lahey Hospital for an evaluation. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the West Warwick, R.I. Police Department asked other agencies to be on the lookout for the man, who had reportedly made threats to harm a man in New Hampshire and possibly himself.
BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Thousands call for abortion rights in protest on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of demonstrators filled Boston Common Saturday to protest the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade and to ensure abortion rights in Massachusetts. A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion has indicated a majority of justices will overturn the decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide, and Saturday saw...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester health officials ‘strongly advise’ public to wear masks indoors following COVID-19 surge

WORCESTER, Mass. — Public health officials in Worcester are urging residents to wear face coverings indoors following another COVID-19 surge. “While the days of mask mandates are hopefully behind us, we should make a risk assessment for ourselves to determine whether masks are appropriate,” the Worcester Division of Public Health said in a statement. “We are confident that if we all work together as we did when the pandemic first started, we can keep our community safe from this virus.”
WORCESTER, MA

