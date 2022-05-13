ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms tonight then heating up this weekend!

By Tony Mainolfi
WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

1st named storm of hurricane season possible next week

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane season is still a few weeks away, but mother nature may have an early season surprise in store. There is some chance a subtropical storm may form next week off the East Coast and potentially move back south and west toward the Southeastern Seaboard. Like many early-season storms – if the […]
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Storms to develop, linger late in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will be on the rise Sunday afternoon. Sunday morning and the early portion of the afternoon are sunny and dry. Sunshine will help temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. After about 1 or 2 p.m., storms will begin to develop just...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Central Florida
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Drone Video Captures the Tornado Touchdown in Andover, Kansas

Andover, Kansas, still has a scar of the deadly F5 tornado that rampaged across the city 31 years ago. With the recent thunderstorm in the Heartland, another tornado struck Andover last week. In the latest update, a drone video captured the moment the tornado touchdown until it dissipated. Despite being...
ANDOVER, KS
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy