15-Year-Old Among 2 Arrested For Break-In, Robbery in Oak Lawn

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old and a man from Chicago were arrested and charged with breaking into and stealing from a home in suburban Oak Lawn in March, police announced Friday. The Oak Lawn Police Department arrested two out of the four people wanted for a home invasion on...

Suspected shooter in Oak Lawn road rage incident arrested at O'Hare

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday for an alleged road rage shooting last week in south suburban Oak Lawn. U.S. Customs agents arrested Mario Mallard after he arrived at O'Hare from the Dominican Republic, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.
Marion Richardson, suspect in Millennium Park shooting death of Seandell Holliday in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 17-year-old charged with killing a teen feet away from "The Bean" is due in court on Monday.CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with new details. Instead of being heard at Juvenile Court, 17-year-old Marion Richardson will appear in adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime, a second-degree murder chargeRichardson is one of at least two people who were taken into custody for questioning Saturday night in the killing of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday in Millennium Park.Video has circulated online appearing to show a scuffle moments before Holliday was shot in the...
Woman, man dead in apparent murder-suicide at Mag Mile hotel

A woman and man are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon on the 18th floor of the Warwick Allerton Hotel, 140 East Huron, on the Magnificent Mile. Police responded with EMS after a hotel employee found the woman’s body in the hallway around 4:54 p.m., according to information provided by Chicago police and a source. She suffered a gunshot wound to her head and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, a CPD media statement said.
14-Year-Old Dies in Lake County Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) A young teen is dead after a shootout in North Chicago. Officials say they were dispatched to the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street on Sunday afternoon for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds…he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows that the unidentified victim and a group of people inside a vehicle confronted each other at a gas station…the teen and someone in that car then opened fire on each other. The vehicle was able to escape but was later found crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot…three people were taken into custody inside of the store. No identifications or charges have been announced at this point. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
Gangs attack Chicago cops helping gunshot victims

Officers with the Chicago Police Department were attacked by gang members last week while trying to provide life-saving aid to people who had been shot. According to officials, two rival gangs began firing at each other just before 5 p.m. on May 10 in the 4800-block of South Ada Street. One person was killed and four others were wounded in the gunfight.
Man shot 8 times in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot eight times Monday night on Chicago's South Side, and he transported himself to the hospital in stable condition. Around 6 p.m., police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Maryland Street in the Chatham neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain.
Man, woman both dead after found shot in head at Chicago hotel

CHICAGO - A man and woman were found shot in the head Monday at the Warwick Allerton Hotel on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the pair was discovered in the 100 block of E. Huron Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, both suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
17-year-old charged with murder in death of Seandell Holliday, killed in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the death of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday, who was fatally shot in Chicago's Millennium Park Saturday evening as large crowds of young people gathered there. The teen is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect was placed into custody without incident moments after the shooting. The 17-year-old is expected in juvenile court Monday.Following the shooting a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately.   
14-year-old killed in shootout at North Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in North Chicago Sunday. According to police, the boy was at a Citgo gas station in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. when he "engaged with" several people in a vehicle in the gas station parking lot. The victim and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at each other before those in the vehicle fled the scene. North Chicago Police officers responded and found the 14-year-old critically injured. he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Waukegan Police found the suspect vehicle, which was crashed in the parking lot of the Waukegan Home Depot shortly later. The people insed fled from the officers, but three were taken into custody inside the business. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. Anyone with information about this incident should call the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoopers at 847-662-2222 or https://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.
