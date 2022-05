U.S. stock futures turned slightly positive Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined for a seventh week in a row, the first time that's happened in more than two decades. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both dropped for six straight weeks for the first time since 2011 and 2012, respectively. Despite Friday's strong rally, led by the Nasdaq's 3.8% advance, all three stock benchmarks finished with weekly losses of more than 2%. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO