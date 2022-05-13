ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nadia Bartel is back on top after white powder scandal as she debuts her clothing label Henne at Australian Fashion Week: 'It's a proud moment'

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Nadia Bartel is well and truly back on top after her white powder snorting scandal.

The former WAG-turned-fashion designer, 37, looked chic in a black power suit on Friday as she debuted her label Henne at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney.

Co-founder Nadia told the Herald Sun that it's a 'very proud moment' for the brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erT9y_0fdZoqi400
'It's a very proud moment': Nadia Bartel, 37, is back on top after her white powder scandal as she debuted her label Henne at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney on Friday (pictured) 

'When we launched Henne three years ago I always had hoped that one day we could show at AAFW,' Nadia told the publication.

'It is incredibly exciting and a very proud moment for us to be partnering with the festival to showcase a collection that is made for her, a collection that can be intermixed and worn anywhere, anytime.'

Nadia's brand continues to go from strength to strength after she launched it just three years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7deF_0fdZoqi400
Proud: 'When we launched Henne three years ago I always had hoped that one day we could show at AAFW,' the former WAG-turned-fashion designer told the Herald Sun 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpkQ8_0fdZoqi400
Dream come true: 'It is incredibly exciting and a very proud moment for us to be partnering with the festival to showcase a collection that is made for her, a collection that can be intermixed and worn anywhere, anytime,' Nadia continued 

Henne has been a runaway success with the word being Swedish for 'her'.

The website lists its core values as a commitment to women's voices, circularity, mindful consumption, working conditions, and environmental impact.

'Each piece has been designed to be loved and worn for longer than just one season,' the website reads.

Nadia has continued to put her infamous white powder snorting scandal behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmSQS_0fdZoqi400
Famous face: AFL WAG and Nadia's best pal Rebecca Judd was on hand to support her at Fashion Week (pictured). Bec looked chic in one of the label's body-hugging ribbed dresses 

Last year, she was filmed snorting a line off a cheap K-mart plate during one of Melbourne's six Covid lockdowns.

Damning footage from the gathering was posted online by mistake, by her friend and business partner Ellie Pearson.

Nadia issued an apology on Instagram just 24 hours after the video leaked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tdul_0fdZoqi400
Making headlines: The mother-of-two has continued to put her infamous white powder snorting scandal behind her. Last year, she was filmed snorting a line off a cheap K-mart plate during one of Melbourne's six Covid lockdowns

'Hi everyone, I have let you all down by my actions,' she wrote.

'I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in [the] future.

The ex-wife of Geelong great Jimmy Bartel and three other women were each fined $5,452 for breaking lockdown rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NPh0_0fdZoqi400
Breaking her silence: Nadia issued an apology on Instagram just 24 hours after the video leaked. The ex-wife of Geelong great Jimmy Bartel and three other women were each fined $5,452 for breaking lockdown rules 

Community Policy