The Kennewick River Of Fire Fireworks Show Is Back With a 2022 Major Change

While shopping at Walmart, early Saturday morning, a good friend of mine (she has asked to remain anonymous, so we will call her Jane) had a very frightening experience and I feel compelled to warn others. Jane had just finished with her CrossFit class and was still dressed in her workout clothing (probably more revealing than a normal shopping day outfit). She had to make a quick trip to Walmart before she started her workday. As she shopped she noticed an older man following her and watching her closely. She described her experience as hair-raising because the hair on the back of her neck was standing up. The store was empty, due to the early morning hours so she felt alone and a bit nervous.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO