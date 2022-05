GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died following a crash along I-85 North near exit 54. Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:31 a.m. on Sunday, May 15. According to troopers, the victim was going north on I-85 when they hit a vehicle and lost control. The victim’s vehicle then overturned and crossed the median before landing on another car.

