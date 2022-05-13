ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Madison woman loses home, but not spirit to severe storm

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like so many other South Dakotans on Thursday night, Kim Kern of Madison watched the storm roll in. “So when we got home our neighbors were on their deck looking this direction and just watching the sky turn, and so we came in and we...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

As we emerged from our 127-year-old storm cellar on Thursday evening, the entire landscape had become unrecognizable. Where our cattle barn once stood, a pile of wood shards and metal lay. The hay barn, reduced to pieces, was scattered across cornfields. As far as the eye could see, a vast expanse of cropland was littered with debris.
