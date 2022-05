MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - What was supposed to be a night of fun turned into a nightmare when two teens were shot in Milano at a prom after-party. “We received a 911 call in the 8000 block of Highway 79 in Milano regarding a shooting,” said lead investigator, Lt. Bill Behler. “It appears that it revolved around narcotics that were being sold by the suspect.”

MILANO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO